Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Two Broncos fined after Week 7

Oct 26, 2024, 2:27 PM

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

Denver Broncos defensive lineman Malcolm Roach and cornerback Levi Wallace incurred fines for actions in the Broncos’ Week 7 win over the New Orleans Saints.

Roach drew a $14,069 fine for an unsportsmanlike gesture. Wallace was fined $7,181 for a hip-drop tackle.

This was the second fine in three games for Roach, one of the free agents added by the Broncos in March. He also drew an $11,255 fine for a late hit during the Week 5 win over Las Vegas.

Wallace became the first Broncos player to receive a fine for a hip-drop tackle. The NFL banned such tackles this season and has made punishment a point of emphasis this season.

However, most of the punishment is in the form of fines instead of on-field penalties, as such tackles are difficult to identify in real time.

Broncos players have been fined 10 times overall by the NFL over the course of the season to date.

Week 1:

  • Edge rusher Nik Bonitto: $8,791 for roughing the passer
  • Safety Brandon Jones: $11,255 for a face-mask infraction

Week 2:

  • Safety P.J. Locke: $13,972 for an equipment violation
  • Safety P.J. Locke: $13,972 for a hit on a defenseless player
  • Center Luke Wattenberg: $5,872 for an illegal blindside block

Week 5:

  • Fullback Michael Burton: $7,653 for an illegal blindside block
  • Defensive end John Franklin-Myers: $14,069 for unsportsmanlike conduct
  • Defensive lineman Malcolm Roach: $11,255 for a late hit

Week 7:

  • Defensive lineman Malcolm Roach: $11,255 for a late hit
  • Cornerback Levi Wallace: $7,181 for a hip-drop tackle

Broncos

Broncos ILB Kwon Alexander...

Andrew Mason

Kwon Alexander elevated for second-straight week as he settles in for Broncos

The Broncos will elevate Kwon Alexander from the practice squad for a second-straight week as he settles in at inside linebacker.

6 hours ago

Devon Key...

Andrew Mason

Devon Key prepares to go with P.J. Locke doubtful

Devon Key showed his worth during training camp when Brandon Jones was injured, and now he could get his first regular-season starting shot.

1 day ago

NOVEMBER 27: DJ Moore #2 of the Carolina Panthers and Courtland Sutton #14 of the Denver Broncos ta...

Jake Shapiro

Broncos are massive favorites against struggling Panthers

The Broncos have a great opportunity on Sunday to move to two games above .500 on the season and the folks in Vegas think the it will happen

1 day ago

Broncos edge rusher Jonathon Cooper...

Andrew Mason

Broncos have a chance against battered Panthers to show why this year’s team is different

The Broncos are saying the right things with the battered Panthers coming to Denver, but the test is in finishing the job Sunday.

1 day ago

Vance Joseph...

Will Petersen

Vance Joseph could be a head coach again, but isn’t focused on it

At his press conference on Thursday, Vance Joseph was asked about potentially getting another chance to be a head coach in the NFL

2 days ago

Josh Reynolds #11 of the Denver Broncos...

Jake Shapiro

Broncos wide receiver shot twice after leaving strip club

Denver Broncos wide receiver Josh Reynolds was shot twice last Friday morning in Denver, once in his arm and another in his head

2 days ago

Two Broncos fined after Week 7