Two Broncos fined after Week 7
Oct 26, 2024, 2:27 PM
Denver Broncos defensive lineman Malcolm Roach and cornerback Levi Wallace incurred fines for actions in the Broncos’ Week 7 win over the New Orleans Saints.
Roach drew a $14,069 fine for an unsportsmanlike gesture. Wallace was fined $7,181 for a hip-drop tackle.
This was the second fine in three games for Roach, one of the free agents added by the Broncos in March. He also drew an $11,255 fine for a late hit during the Week 5 win over Las Vegas.
Wallace became the first Broncos player to receive a fine for a hip-drop tackle. The NFL banned such tackles this season and has made punishment a point of emphasis this season.
However, most of the punishment is in the form of fines instead of on-field penalties, as such tackles are difficult to identify in real time.
Broncos players have been fined 10 times overall by the NFL over the course of the season to date.
Week 1:
- Edge rusher Nik Bonitto: $8,791 for roughing the passer
- Safety Brandon Jones: $11,255 for a face-mask infraction
Week 2:
- Safety P.J. Locke: $13,972 for an equipment violation
- Safety P.J. Locke: $13,972 for a hit on a defenseless player
- Center Luke Wattenberg: $5,872 for an illegal blindside block
Week 5:
- Fullback Michael Burton: $7,653 for an illegal blindside block
- Defensive end John Franklin-Myers: $14,069 for unsportsmanlike conduct
- Defensive lineman Malcolm Roach: $11,255 for a late hit
Week 7:
- Defensive lineman Malcolm Roach: $11,255 for a late hit
- Cornerback Levi Wallace: $7,181 for a hip-drop tackle