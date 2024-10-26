Two Broncos fined after Week 7

Denver Broncos defensive lineman Malcolm Roach and cornerback Levi Wallace incurred fines for actions in the Broncos’ Week 7 win over the New Orleans Saints.

Roach drew a $14,069 fine for an unsportsmanlike gesture. Wallace was fined $7,181 for a hip-drop tackle.

This was the second fine in three games for Roach, one of the free agents added by the Broncos in March. He also drew an $11,255 fine for a late hit during the Week 5 win over Las Vegas.

Wallace became the first Broncos player to receive a fine for a hip-drop tackle. The NFL banned such tackles this season and has made punishment a point of emphasis this season.

However, most of the punishment is in the form of fines instead of on-field penalties, as such tackles are difficult to identify in real time.

Broncos players have been fined 10 times overall by the NFL over the course of the season to date.

Week 1:

Edge rusher Nik Bonitto: $8,791 for roughing the passer

Safety Brandon Jones: $11,255 for a face-mask infraction

Week 2:

Safety P.J. Locke: $13,972 for an equipment violation

Safety P.J. Locke: $13,972 for a hit on a defenseless player

Center Luke Wattenberg: $5,872 for an illegal blindside block

Week 5:

Fullback Michael Burton: $7,653 for an illegal blindside block

Defensive end John Franklin-Myers: $14,069 for unsportsmanlike conduct

Defensive lineman Malcolm Roach: $11,255 for a late hit

Week 7:

Defensive lineman Malcolm Roach: $11,255 for a late hit

Cornerback Levi Wallace: $7,181 for a hip-drop tackle