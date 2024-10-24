Vance Joseph could be a head coach again, but isn’t focused on it

Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph isn’t focused on being a head coach again in the NFL.

But with his unit playing as well as it is right now, Joseph’s name is inevitably going to get brought up this offseason when there are a few opening around the league.

He was the head coach of the Broncos in 2017 and 2018, but that stint didn’t go well, with Joseph posting an 11-21 record and getting fired.

At his press conference on Thursday, Joseph was asked about potentially getting another chance to be the top boss.

“I don’t have a thought about it right now because thank God this league has seasons, right? You have an offseason, a draft season, right now it’s player in season. So, for me, my entire focus is on this football game and winning games and coaching,” Joseph said.

It’s a good answer from Joseph, as he’s only worried about the Carolina Panthers. They aren’t very good, and the Denver defense has a shot to add to their already impressive numbers.

They’re third in the NFL in yards allowed per game, at an impressive 282.4, with only the Titans and Texans being better. The Broncos have 28 sacks which is second in the league. And the defense is giving up only 15.1 points per game, which is also good for third.

Joseph’s phone may be ringing in January and February as the hiring cycle begins.

“That stuff takes care of itself down the road. For me, it doesn’t even have a place for me. I’m so busy right now my mind is on this team, a young defense that’s playing good football,” Joseph said.

At the very end of his answer, Vance Joseph did reveal he at least appreciates the acknowledgement that he’s doing a great job.

“Obviously, being mentioned, it’s cool. But right now my mind isn’t on that,” Joseph said.

His mind and the Broncos minds are on getting to 5-3 this weekend. And if they keep winning, this could be Joseph’s last year in Denver. Although this time, his exit would be far more celebrated.