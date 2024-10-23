Sean Payton: Broncos can’t overlook Panthers, be better at home

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton isn’t going to let his team overlook the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

On paper, this should be an easy win for the Broncos, but that’s why they don’t play the games on paper.

The Panthers are a lousy 1-6, which is the worst record in the NFC. They’re also making a change at quarterback, switching back to Bryce Young after Andy Dalton was in a car accident and hurt his thumb.

But even though this is a golden opportunity for Denver to get to 5-3, Payton is keeping his team locked in on this week before two big road games against Baltimore and Kansas City.

“I feel like I’ve been in this type of game 15, 16, 17 times. And the focus is on our preparation. The focus is on our plan. And then obviously studying the film and understanding how to win this game,” Payton said.

At this moment, the Broncos are in a playoff spot, holding the No. 7 seed in the AFC. Payton’s pleased with the way his team is preparing for Carolina.

“Listen, I like how this group’s been responding. It’s our next game, it’s at home and all of those things are important,” Payton said.

Speaking of Empower Field at Mile High, Denver is just 1-2 at home this season. They came out very slow against the Steelers, Raiders and Chargers. They were able to recover against Las Vegas, but it was only because Pat Surtain II had a 100-yard pick-six.

Payton was asked about the Broncos being a solid 3-1 on the road, but needing to be better in the Mile High City.

“I think the schedule’s been good. We may have played a couple good teams at home. But that being said, we have to take advantage of the crowd noise and certainly a fast start,” Payton said.

The crowds are still great at Mile High. They just need something to cheer about early on. And given the opponent is the lowly Panthers, there’s a pretty good chance the Broncos come out of the gate flying around the field.

At least, that’s what Sean Payton hopes and thinks can happen based on Denver’s solid focus right now.