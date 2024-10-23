Close
Denver Broncos ILB Cody Barton earns an award for his big game

Oct 23, 2024, 10:54 AM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Denver Broncos inside linebacker Cody Barton was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week on Wednesday.

Barton had a monster game against the New Orleans Saints, recording eight tackles, a sack, a fumble recovery and a touchdown. Barton actually scored twice, but the first one was called back after an offsides penalty on the Broncos.

His performance was a big reason why Denver rolled New Orleans by a final score of 33-10 and moved to 4-3 on the season.

Barton is the third Player of the Week winner for the Broncos this season. Wil Lutz captured the special teams honors in Week 3 and Pat Surtain II was also the DPOTW for his performance against the Raiders in Week 5.

Additionally, Barton becomes the first Broncos linebacker to win the award since Von Miller in 2018. That’s pretty good company to keep.

Cody Barton was signed by the Broncos this past offseason to replace Josey Jewell and has fit in to Vance Joseph’s defense nicely. And with Alex Singleton out for the year due to a torn ACL, Barton has taken on more responsibilities.

This honor is validation that he’s doing his job quite well, and Denver will need him to play a big role the rest of the season.

