Is Bo Nix limiting or expanding Sean Payton’s playcalling options?

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. So too is the impact of a rookie quarterback on a playcaller in the NFL.

That’s certainly the case with the Denver Broncos this season. On one hand, Bo Nix’s ability to make plays with his feet has helped Sean Payton have more options; the QB is the team’s second-leading rusher with 255 yards on 47 carries (5.4 yards per carry) and a team-high three rushing touchdowns. It’s also limited the head coach’s choices, as Nix has struggled with footwork at times.

On Monday, Payton was asked about his rookie QB’s skill sets. The answers highlighted how Nix is a mixed bag at this point.

“He’s a little bit faster tha maybe we anticipated coming out from a running standpoint,” Payton said about the QB’s ability to make plays with his feet, which has included five carries of 20 yards or more. “So it does give you some flexibility particularly on third down or in the red zone.”

That said, the Broncos haven’t been able to pass as much as other teams. Currently, they’re 17th in the NFL in passing rate percentage, checking in at 55.88%. That could be due to the fact that Nix is ranked 30th in the league in completion percentage, connecting on just 61.2% of this throws through seven games.

Why is he so off the mark? Well, it could be due to footwork issues. During the team’s win over the Saints last Thursday, Nix missed a couple of wide-open throws; his mechanics were sloppy on those plays.

“You have to be careful you’re not over coaching,” Payton said when asked about fixing Nix’s footwork. “There are some things he does very well out of the pocket or climbing up in the pocket. We start with the focus on timing of the route, the depth of the route in the gun or under center, (is it a) three-, five- or seven-(step drop back)? We work on the rhythm of the play so that his feet marry up to the depth of the route. The times where he’s climbing the pocket or moving in the pocket, we’re pretty smart about how much we saw or how much we try to fix.”

Add it all up and it’s a hit-or-miss offense for the Broncos through seven weeks. On one hand, they have a playmaker behind center, as only Lamar Jackson, Jayden Daniels and Kyler Murray have more rushing yards than Nix this season amongst NFL quarterbacks. On the other, many plays don’t get made because Nix misses open throws, whereas Jackson, Daniels and Murray are all in the top 10 in terms of completion percentage.

For the Broncos to become a playoff contender in their final 10 games, they need to build upon the positive and improve the negative. Denver needs to keep running Nix, while also working on the QB’s footwork in order to get better in the passing game.

