Sean Payton believes rookie Troy Franklin is making strong strides

Troy Franklin’s workload and production have increased just about every week thus far early in his rookie season and Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton is seeing some real positive signs with the fourth-round pick out of Oregon.

Franklin began his NFL career as an inactive in Week 1. He suited up but only got on the field for one target in Week 2. In the Broncos blowout of Tampa, he got some real love with five targets but he stepped back with just several a game over the next few Denver games. But last Thursday in the Broncos beat up of the Saints, Franklin stood out with 50 yards on five catches including a touchdown.

That score was a very special moment not just for Franklin but all of the Denver Ducks. It was former Oregon center Alex Forsyth who snapped it to rookie gunslinger from Oregon Bo Nix. And it was his arm that heaved it to his former college teammate Franklin.

“I think there’s a confidence in not only what he’s doing, but confidence in playing at this level,” Payton said of Franklin. “You certainly see it week-to- week. He’s someone that runs well. He knows how to separate. I think it’s part of being a young player, but particularly for him as a receiver, finding that role. He’s playing a lot of ‘Z’ for us, sometimes in the slot, but I think he’s progressing pretty quickly.”

Fellow former Pac-12 standout and now rookie Devaughn Vele has gotten a lot of action too, though he hasn’t come away with a score just yet. Vele is five years older than Franklin and the two represent a group of younger Broncos receivers with Marvin Mims Jr. With veteran Josh Reynolds out for the near future, it’s this trio that takes on more of the load and the first time Payton leaned on Franklin was a success.