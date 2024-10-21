Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Sean Payton believes rookie Troy Franklin is making strong strides

Oct 21, 2024, 2:51 PM | Updated: 2:58 pm

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

Troy Franklin’s workload and production have increased just about every week thus far early in his rookie season and Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton is seeing some real positive signs with the fourth-round pick out of Oregon.

Franklin began his NFL career as an inactive in Week 1. He suited up but only got on the field for one target in Week 2. In the Broncos blowout of Tampa, he got some real love with five targets but he stepped back with just several a game over the next few Denver games. But last Thursday in the Broncos beat up of the Saints, Franklin stood out with 50 yards on five catches including a touchdown.

That score was a very special moment not just for Franklin but all of the Denver Ducks. It was former Oregon center Alex Forsyth who snapped it to rookie gunslinger from Oregon Bo Nix. And it was his arm that heaved it to his former college teammate Franklin.

“I think there’s a confidence in not only what he’s doing, but confidence in playing at this level,” Payton said of Franklin. “You certainly see it week-to- week. He’s someone that runs well. He knows how to separate. I think it’s part of being a young player, but particularly for him as a receiver, finding that role. He’s playing a lot of ‘Z’ for us, sometimes in the slot, but I think he’s progressing pretty quickly.”

Fellow former Pac-12 standout and now rookie Devaughn Vele has gotten a lot of action too, though he hasn’t come away with a score just yet. Vele is five years older than Franklin and the two represent a group of younger Broncos receivers with Marvin Mims Jr. With veteran Josh Reynolds out for the near future, it’s this trio that takes on more of the load and the first time Payton leaned on Franklin was a success.

Broncos

Broncos QB Bo Nix rookie starter captain...

James Merilatt

Is Bo Nix limiting or expanding Sean Payton’s playcalling options?

The Broncos rookie quarterback opens up the playbook when it comes to the ground game, but he reduces what can be done in the air

6 hours ago

Russell Wilson...

James Merilatt

Russell Wilson shines in his Steelers debut, cooking on “SNF”

After knocking off the rust from not playing a game in nearly 10 months, the former Broncos quarterback put on a dazzling show on "SNF"

16 hours ago

Bo Nix...

Cecil Lammey

Bo Nix’s feet have been his biggest asset… and liability

The Broncos rookie quarterback has made a lot of plays in the running game, but too many passes have been awry because of footwork

16 hours ago

Quarterback Jay Cutler...

Jake Shapiro

Former Broncos QB Cutler in trouble after arrest for DUI, weapons

Jay Cutler was arrested Thursday evening in Franklin, Tenn for four charges stemming from a car crash, according to the Police

3 days ago

Cody Barton...

Cecil Lammey

Javonte thunder, Auburn Bo and Barton breakout highlight Broncos win

Javonte Williams looks like himself again, Bo Nix is running like a college quarterback and Cody Barton had a breakout game at linebacker

3 days ago

Bo Nix...

James Merilatt

The Broncos found a simple formula for success against the Saints

In a Thursday night snoozer, Denver used a healthy running game and a stout defense to get a much-needed win in New Orleans

4 days ago

Sean Payton believes rookie Troy Franklin is making strong strides