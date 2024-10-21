Russell Wilson shines in his Steelers debut, cooking on “SNF”

Russell Wilson made his first start for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night. And the former Broncos quarterback put on a show.

Russell Wilson in his Steelers debut 🌟 16/29

264 YDS

2 TD Went from being down 15-6 to winning 37-15 😳 pic.twitter.com/CELGwySkH8 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 21, 2024

Things didn’t start off well. Pittsburgh trailed 15-6 early and the boo birds were out in the Steel City.

But Wilson rallied, using some deep throws to George Pickens to spark the offense. And the rest of the night belonged to the Steelers.

At 5-2, Pittsburgh is atop the AFC North; they’re in the thick of the playoff race. And that’s why Wilson was given the start this week; Mike Tomlin wanted to see if the veteran quarterback could make the Steelers more dangerous, providing something that Justin Field wasn’t. The Steelers head coach had to like what he saw, as Pittsburgh racked up 37 points in a convincing win.

Russell Wilson after Steelers win in his first start: “We’re capable of a lot… we left a lot on the table. “I also want to give credit to Justin, man. How he got us in this position. What a great player he is. Just this whole team.” pic.twitter.com/Sb3kaAe12I — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) October 21, 2024

Follow @jamesmerilatt