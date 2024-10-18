Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Sean Payton a bit emotional, thrilled to beat Saints in return home

Oct 17, 2024, 10:00 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton got the win in an emotional return to New Orleans on Thursday night.

And not only did Denver beat the Saints, they absolutely smacked them.

The Broncos crushed New Orleans 33-10 in a game that wasn’t even that close. The Saints scored their only touchdown in the final minutes of the game, with Denver up 30 points. It was a complete effort that moved Payton’s squad to 4-3 on the season.

In a rare occurence, Payton joined a postgame show live on set to discuss the victory. He said he did it when he was a media member, obviously, but never as a head coach.

Payton spoke with the Amazon Prime crew and got a bit emotional talking about his return. He certainly never cried, but you could tell the moment meant a lot to him.

“Obviously, what was difficult after the fact, we talk about we’re in session right now. We’re making memories. And it was hard coming here because there was so many of those memories. And I tried to downplay it the best I could,” Payton said. “It was a little different being here.”

After all, Payton roamed the New Orleans sideline for 15 years, posted an impressive 152-89 record and won a Super Bowl. It couldn’t have been easy going against a team that meant so much to him.

Still, Payton kept the focus on the Broncos, especially rebounding nicely on a quick turnaround after a beatdown at home by the Chargers last weekend.

“I mean, obviously, you feel great. You’re happy for the players. I thought on a short week you can always find a reason why it’s going to be difficult and we handled the week well,” Payton said.

Amazon Prime shared a couple of other noteworthy clips from Payton, including seeing former New Orleans players he used to coach and what Drew Brees means to him. Brees was inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame on Thursday night.

What a moment for Payton and what a night for the Broncos. The return was always going to special, but an emphatic victory makes it that much sweeter.

Sean Payton is now 1-0 in his career as a head coach against the Saints, and you can bet he’ll remember this one for the rest of his life.

Broncos

Bo Nix...

Will Petersen

Bo Nix knows Denver running game, himself included, is big in wins

"At times things break down, and those hidden yards are really important," Bo Nix said after rushing for 75 yards in a beatdown of the Saints

3 hours ago

Kwon Alexander...

Andrew Mason

Kwon Alexander set for Broncos debut on TNF

Signed to the practice squad in Week 4, Kwon Alexander is set to make his regular-season debut for the Broncos.

9 hours ago

Broncos RB Blake Watson...

Andrew Mason

Broncos waive rookie running back

After playing just one offensive snap in 6 games, the Broncos waived Blake Watson prior to their Week 7 game.

9 hours ago

Broncos RT Mike McGlinchey...

Andrew Mason

Mike McGlinchey set to make Thursday night return

Mike McGlinchey will return to the lineup after a 4-game injured-reserve stint when the Broncos face the New Orleans Saints.

11 hours ago

Baron Browning #56 of the Denver Broncos sacks Tyler Huntley...

Jake Shapiro

Broncos plan to activate standout pass rusher for Saints contest

The Broncos are gaining back a strong piece to their defense with Baron Browning set to return to action on Thursday

13 hours ago

Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints rushes against Josey Jewell #47 of the Denver Broncos du...

Jake Shapiro

Broncos flipped to favorites for Thursday Night Football

It takes only a bit of logic to realize the injuries impacting the Saints likely hamper their chances to win on Thursday against the Broncos

1 day ago

Sean Payton a bit emotional, thrilled to beat Saints in return home