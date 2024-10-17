Kwon Alexander set for Broncos debut on TNF

NEW ORLEANS — Kwon Alexander joined the Denver Broncos practice squad in the wake of Alex Singleton’s season-ending torn anterior cruciate ligament, and was one of two veteran inside linebackers with copious starting experience toiling on the practice squad in recent weeks, the other being Zach Cunningham.

In the race for playing time, Alexander finished first.

The 30-year-old, 10-year veteran will make his Broncos debut on Thursday night as one of two elevations from the practice squad for the contest. Offensive lineman Calvin Throckmorton will be the other.

Kwon Alexander last played during the 2023 season for the Pittsburgh Steelers, taking part in nine games — including two starts — before he tore his Achilles tendon. He brings plenty of experience in the Caesars Superdome, having played 19 games with 15 starts over the 2020 and 2021 campaigns for the New Orleans Saints.

Beyond Kwon Alexander, there were no surprises for the Broncos among their inactives, since Pat Surtain and Alex Palczewski were ruled out Wednesday.

Greg Dulcich is down for a third-consecutive game, with Lucas Krull handling the role as the primary pass-catching tight end. Defensive end Enyi Uwazruike returns to the scratch list after being active last Sunday against the run-centric Los Angeles Chargers.

Edge rusher Dondrea Tillman returns to the inactive list after filling in for Baron Browning over the last four weeks.



(Photo by Andrew Mason / DenverSports.com)

THE FULL LIST OF BRONCOS-SAINTS INACTIVES

BRONCOS:

CB Kris Abrams-Draine

TE Greg Dulcich

RT Alex Palczewski

CB Pat Surtain II

Edge rusher Dondrea Tillman

DE Enyi Uwazurike

QB Zach Wilson (emergency No. 3 QB, in uniform)

SAINTS:

QB Derek Carr

TE Taysom Hill

RB Jordan Mims

WR Chris Olave

C/G Cesar Ruiz

DT Khalen Saunders

LB Pete Werner