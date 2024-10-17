Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Kwon Alexander set for Broncos debut on TNF

Oct 17, 2024, 4:50 PM | Updated: 4:52 pm

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

NEW ORLEANS — Kwon Alexander joined the Denver Broncos practice squad in the wake of Alex Singleton’s season-ending torn anterior cruciate ligament, and was one of two veteran inside linebackers with copious starting experience toiling on the practice squad in recent weeks, the other being Zach Cunningham.

In the race for playing time, Alexander finished first.

The 30-year-old, 10-year veteran will make his Broncos debut on Thursday night as one of two elevations from the practice squad for the contest. Offensive lineman Calvin Throckmorton will be the other.

Kwon Alexander last played during the 2023 season for the Pittsburgh Steelers, taking part in nine games — including two starts — before he tore his Achilles tendon. He brings plenty of experience in the Caesars Superdome, having played 19 games with 15 starts over the 2020 and 2021 campaigns for the New Orleans Saints.

Beyond Kwon Alexander, there were no surprises for the Broncos among their inactives, since Pat Surtain and Alex Palczewski were ruled out Wednesday.

Greg Dulcich is down for a third-consecutive game, with Lucas Krull handling the role as the primary pass-catching tight end. Defensive end Enyi Uwazruike returns to the scratch list after being active last Sunday against the run-centric Los Angeles Chargers.

Edge rusher Dondrea Tillman returns to the inactive list after filling in for Baron Browning over the last four weeks.

Broncos-Saints inactives
(Photo by Andrew Mason / DenverSports.com)

THE FULL LIST OF BRONCOS-SAINTS INACTIVES

BRONCOS:

  • CB Kris Abrams-Draine
  • TE Greg Dulcich
  • RT Alex Palczewski
  • CB Pat Surtain II
  • Edge rusher Dondrea Tillman
  • DE Enyi Uwazurike
  • QB Zach Wilson (emergency No. 3 QB, in uniform)

SAINTS:

  • QB Derek Carr
  • TE Taysom Hill
  • RB Jordan Mims
  • WR Chris Olave
  • C/G Cesar Ruiz
  • DT Khalen Saunders
  • LB Pete Werner

Broncos

Broncos RB Blake Watson...

Andrew Mason

Broncos waive rookie running back

After playing just one offensive snap in 6 games, the Broncos waived Blake Watson prior to their Week 7 game.

4 hours ago

Broncos RT Mike McGlinchey...

Andrew Mason

Mike McGlinchey set to make Thursday night return

Mike McGlinchey will return to the lineup after a 4-game injured-reserve stint when the Broncos face the New Orleans Saints.

6 hours ago

Baron Browning #56 of the Denver Broncos sacks Tyler Huntley...

Jake Shapiro

Broncos plan to activate standout pass rusher for Saints contest

The Broncos are gaining back a strong piece to their defense with Baron Browning set to return to action on Thursday

7 hours ago

Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints rushes against Josey Jewell #47 of the Denver Broncos du...

Jake Shapiro

Broncos flipped to favorites for Thursday Night Football

It takes only a bit of logic to realize the injuries impacting the Saints likely hamper their chances to win on Thursday against the Broncos

21 hours ago

Pat Surtain II Broncos Thursday...

Will Petersen

Broncos won’t have arguably the NFL’s best defender on Thursday

To no one's surprise, the Broncos ruled Pat Surtain II out for the game against the Saints on Thursday night as he recovers from a concussion

1 day ago

Chris Olave #12 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates a touchdown reception with Rashid Shaheed #22 ...

Jake Shapiro

Saints will be without their two top wide receivers against Broncos

The New Orleans Saints had already taken a massive hit to their passing game but there was even more bad news for the black and gold

1 day ago

Kwon Alexander set for Broncos debut on TNF