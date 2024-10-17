Broncos waive rookie running back

NEW ORLEANS — Blake Watson was held in enough regard by the Denver Broncos to make the 53-player roster in spite of struggling in preseason games following a stint on the non-football injury list.

But in need of a roster spot with three players returning from injured reserve on Thursday night, the Broncos had no room for Watson, opting to waive him.

Edge rusher Baron Browning, right tackle Mike McGlinchey and cornerback Damarri Mathis all returned from injured reserve in time for Thursday’s game.

If Watson passes through waivers, he will likely be brought back on the practice squad. However, the recent case of wide receiver A.T. Perry — who chose to sign with the Broncos on their practice squad after the Saints exposed him to waivers — shows that it’s no guarantee if other teams come calling.

Despite an injury to Audric Estimé, the Broncos activated Blake Watson only once in the first six games of the season. He played two snaps — one on offense and one on special teams — during Denver’s 34-18 win over Las Vegas.

Denver brought Estimé back from injured reserve last week, making him the first player designated for return from injured reserve on the Broncos roster this season.

Prior to the Raiders game, Broncos coach Sean Payton said he studied all of Watson’s summer work.

“We went and looked at every one of his touches in the preseason — even in the joint practice,” Payton said. “He’s a decisive runner. Deceptively powerful after contact. Ball security is good.”

But job security — at least on the 53-player roster — was not for Blake Watson.