BRONCOS

Sean Payton warned Bo Nix that the NFL game isn’t like college

Oct 15, 2024, 3:17 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton and QB Bo Nix were feeling good coming off a 34-18 beatdown of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Unfortunately, life comes at you fast in the NFL.

This past Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High was a wakeup call, as the Broncos were down 23-0 after three quarters against the Los Angeles Chargers. Nix had just 27 passing yards and four completions through 45 minutes.

At his press conference on Tuesday, Payton shared a moment he had with Nix on the sideline during the Chargers game. Essentially, it was welcome to the pros, rookie.

“Look, there was a point in the game, I don’t know what the number was we fell down, and I turned to him and said ‘hey, this NFL thing now, it’s not like college,'” Payton said.

Payton wanted to make it clear to Nix that each week is challenge. There are no cupcakes on the schedule, so to speak, and all the good feelings from the Raiders victory were wiped away in a hurry.

“In a lighthearted moment I just said, we don’t have such and such university on our schedule. Each week you can catch yourself right away,” Payton said.

Payton almost named a lesser college school during the answer, but didn’t want to insult anyone. For example, Nix beat Portland State 81-7 in his final year at Oregon.

Nix did salvage his day with an impressive fourth quarter. He finished with two touchdown passes and 216 yards through the air. The Broncos got the deficit to 23-16, but couldn’t recover an onside kick with about a minute to go.

The miracle comeback didn’t happen, and Payton wanted Nix to know this is what the NFL is like. He’ll have a short week to get ready for the Saints on Thursday night, and some offensive line help could be coming.

It’s encouraging to see right tackle Mike McGlinchey back at practice, but the Broncos only did a walkthrough on Tuesday. We’ll see if he’s activated before the Saints game, but Payton didn’t tip his hand one way or the other.

Regardless, even with New Orleans on a four-game losing streak, this isn’t college. And another NFL opponent awaits Nix in about 48 hours.

