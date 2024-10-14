Bo Nix chooses optimism after Broncos offense sputters in defeat

Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix is choosing to stay positive after his team’s brutal 23-16 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

The defeat dropped the Broncos to 3-3 on the season and ended their three-game winning streak.

If you just look at the final score, it doesn’t seem that bad on paper. However, Denver was down 23-0 in the fourth quarter and made it look a lot closer in the end than it actually was.

Entering the final 15 minutes, Nix was just 4-14 on the day for 27 yards. It was tough to watch. However, he salvaged his afternoon by throwing two touchdown passes late and finishing with 216 yards in the air.

Maybe it was the fourth quarter that had Nix feeling good, because when he hit the podium postgame, the rookie quarterback chose optimism.

“I know today wasn’t what we wanted, but I feel like we’re headed in the right direction with how we finished the game. You can’t normally take moral victories after a loss, it’s tough, nobody likes to lose. But you can look at it and you can only go two ways. You can continue to go backwards, let it defeat you, let it crush you, or you’re going to continue to move forward,” Nix said.

On one hand, that’s a refreshing quote to read. No Broncos fan wants Nix to dwell on this, especially with a short week and Thursday Night Football in New Orleans looming.

On the other hand, zero points through three quarters simply isn’t good enough. The game felt over early, and the crowd at Empower Field at Mile High grew restless.

Despite his sunny outlook, Nix acknowledged some of that as well, while continuing to look ahead.

“Today didn’t settle well with us. We’re going to continue to battle, find ways to get better, and continue to put good stuff on the field,” Bo Nix said.

He’ll face a fellow rookie QB in a few days, with Spencer Rattler likely under center for the Saints. And whatever guy can get going the fastest likely will leave New Orleans with a victory.