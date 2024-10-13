Lucas Krull, Devaughn Vele among Broncos actives for Week 6

DENVER — Lucas Krull will get a second-consecutive opportunity to stake his claim to be the Denver Broncos’ pass-catching tight end.

After being inactive for the first four weeks of the regular season, Krull will be active for the Broncos as they face the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High. Among the players joining him on the active roster Sunday will be rookie receiver Devaughn Vele, who returns to the lineup for the first time since catching 8 passes in Week 1.

Defensive end Enyi Uwazurike will also make his 2024 debut. The 2022 fourth-round pick was inactive for each of the first five games as he continues to ramp up in his return to the NFL following a one-year suspension for a violation of the league’s gambling policy.

With Uwazurike up and recently promoted safety Tanner McAlister in uniform, safeties JL Skinner and Keidron Smith are inactive. Smith had played 64 special-teams snaps in Weeks 1-5. Skinner returned to action last week after missing two games due to injury and played 22 special-teams snaps in the win over Las Vegas.

With running back Audric Estimé returning to the lineup after missing the last four games while on injured reserve, rookie Blake Watson returns to the inactive list. Watson played one offensive snap and one special-teams snap last week while Estimé and fellow running back Tyler Badie were on injured reserve.

Badie is out for at least another two weeks due to the back injury he suffered against the New York Jets on Sep. 29.

Meanwhile, the Broncos will catch a break with the Chargers deactivating edge rusher Joey Bosa. He had been questionable due to a hip injury and saw limited practice reps on Friday.

Offensive tackle Rashawn Slater, who had been questionable due to a pectoral-muscle injury, will play. He missed the Chargers’ last game against Kansas City.



(Photo by Andrew Mason / DenverSports.com)

THE FULL LIST OF BRONCOS-CHARGERS INACTIVES

BRONCOS:

CB Kris Abrams-Draine

TE Greg Dulcich

RT Alex Palczewski

S JL Skinner

S Keidron Smith

RB Blake Watson

QB Zach Wilson (emergency No. 3 QB, in uniform)

CHARGERS:

Edge rusher Joey Bosa

S Tony Jefferson

OL Jordan McFadden

WR Brenden Rice

QB Easton Stick (emergency No. 3 QB, in uniform)

DB Ja’Sir Taylor