Denver Sports 104.3 The Fan wins national honor as best sports radio station

The best of the best were in the running. At the NAB gathering on Wednesday night in New York City, the Marconi Award for the Sports Radio Station of the Year was handed out. And the competition was reminiscent of a stacked Heisman race.

The ballot included 670 The Score in Chicago, WIP in Philly, 97.1 The Ticket in Detroit, 96.7/1310 The Ticket in Dallas and Denver Sports 104.3 The Fan. Five powerhouse stations, all with great stories to back their campaigns.

In the end, it was the station from the Mile High City that took home the hardware. Denver Sports 104.3 The Fan took home the top prize.

“I couldn’t be more proud of our team here at Denver Sports 104.3 The Fan,” said Amanda Brown, the station’s program director. “Each and every one of them had a part in earning this award. I would also like to thank the fans for supporting us every day, we wouldn’t have won this without you.”

Denver Sports 104.3 The Fan features a weekday lineup that includes Mike Evans, Mark Schlereth and Brnadon Stokley in the mornings (6a-10a), Josh Dover and Cecil Lammey in middays (10a-2p) and Zach Bye and Phillip Lindsay in the afternoons (2p-6p). It’s been on the air since 1995, providing the best sports talk in Denver for nearly three decades.