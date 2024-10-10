Josh Reynolds, two O-linemen remain absent from practice

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Wide receiver Josh Reynolds was among three Denver Broncos on the 53-player roster who did not practice for a second consecutive day as preparations for the Los Angeles Chargers continued at Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit.

Reynolds did not practice on each of the last two days due to a hand injury — a different injury than the one that had sidelined or limited him from Wednesday practices leading up to games in Weeks 2, 3 and 4. His absence comes after he caught his first touchdown pass as a Bronco in last Sunday’s 34-18 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

“It’s sad that we lost Josh,” left tackle Garett Bolles said Wednesday. “Hopefully he comes back [to] be healthy.”

Joining Reynolds in missing practice for a second straight day were offensive linemen Luke Wattenberg and Alex Palczewski. Both suffered ankle injuries in the second half of Sunday’s game. Alex Forsyth and Matt Peart, respectively, filled in for them on the offensive line during Sunday’s game.

Running back Audric Estimé and Cornerback Damarri Mathis also practiced Thursday. Both remain on injured reserve, but returned to the practice field Wednesday. That started the 21-day practice window for both during which the Broncos will evaluate them and decide whether to bring them back to the active roster as one of up to eight players this season who can be recalled from injured reserve.