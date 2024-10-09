Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Broncos star defender named AFC’s Defensive Player of the Week

Oct 9, 2024, 10:32 AM

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

With three tackles, two interceptions and one dominating division win, Denver Broncos star cornerback Pat Surtain II was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his standout performance against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

The Broncos’ 34-18 win to break a drought against the Raiders was highlighted by Surtain’s 100-yard pick-six which tied the game at 10 midway through the second quarter taking away likely road team points and turning it into a tuddy the other way.

This is the second time Surtain has earned a POTW honor and the first time since 2021 (Week 12, vs. L.A. Chargers). He is one of 13 cornerbacks in team history to have won the award and is the second Bronco to have been named Player of the Week this season, joining kicker Wil Lutz (Week 3, at T.B.). Fittingly, Surtain spent time pregame with Broncos legend Champ Bailey and the two swapped jerseys.

The Broncos say that PS2 is just one of eight players to earn an AFC Player of the Week nod multiple times over the past four seasons—the other players are Maxx Crosby, Myles Garrett, Alex Highsmith, Josh Hines-Allen, Chris Jones, Gregory Rousseau, and T.J. Watt. Meaning, that Surtain is the lone defensive back with this claim.

Surtain’s touchdown was the second-longest interception return in franchise history, falling short of another standout player in Aqib Talib, who went for 103 yards in 2017.

The ninth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft has started all five games for the Broncos this year and was recently given a massive contract extension. Surtain is the fifth Denver Bronco to be named Defensive Player of the Week on multiple occasions along with outside linebacker Dre’Mont Jones, Von Miller, Talib and Karl Mecklenburg. Since 1984, 31 different Broncos have received the award on 39 occasions.

Broncos

Bo Nix Ferris Bueller...

Will Petersen

Bo Nix embracing role of Ferris Bueller in hilarious Instagram post

Broncos QB Bo Nix posted a hilarious Instagram reel with clips from Ferris Bueller and Denver beating down the Las Vegas Raiders

1 hour ago

Broncos safety Brandon Jones...

Andrew Mason

Broncos defense showed adaptability in Week 5

A reason why the Broncos defense is rolling is because of Vance Joseph's ability to make in-game adjustments for players like Brandon Jones.

15 hours ago

Broncos OT Cameron Fleming...

Andrew Mason

Broncos make a flurry of moves, including bringing back Cam Fleming

Cam Fleming, who started games in each of the previous three seasons, will return to the Broncos practice squad as part of a cluster of moves.

17 hours ago

Nathaniel Hackett fired...

Will Petersen

Report: Nathaniel Hackett was almost the fired one by the Jets

Based on reporting from CBS Sports, Nathaniel Hackett wasn't fired because Woody Johnson decided to give Robert Saleh the boot first

22 hours ago

Broncos fans playoff...

Will Petersen

It is early, but the Broncos would be a playoff team at the moment

Right now sitting at the No. 6 seed, it'd be a be a trip to No. 3 Baltimore for the first playoff game since the Broncos won Super Bowl 50

24 hours ago

Bo Nix Russell Wilson...

Will Petersen

Bo Nix did what Russell Wilson wouldn’t do, and that’s a big deal

Bo Nix is something Russell Wilson never was with the Broncos, and that's a quarterback whose personality is easy to root for

1 day ago

Broncos star defender named AFC’s Defensive Player of the Week