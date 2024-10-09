Broncos star defender named AFC’s Defensive Player of the Week

With three tackles, two interceptions and one dominating division win, Denver Broncos star cornerback Pat Surtain II was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his standout performance against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

The Broncos’ 34-18 win to break a drought against the Raiders was highlighted by Surtain’s 100-yard pick-six which tied the game at 10 midway through the second quarter taking away likely road team points and turning it into a tuddy the other way.

This is the second time Surtain has earned a POTW honor and the first time since 2021 (Week 12, vs. L.A. Chargers). He is one of 13 cornerbacks in team history to have won the award and is the second Bronco to have been named Player of the Week this season, joining kicker Wil Lutz (Week 3, at T.B.). Fittingly, Surtain spent time pregame with Broncos legend Champ Bailey and the two swapped jerseys.

The Broncos say that PS2 is just one of eight players to earn an AFC Player of the Week nod multiple times over the past four seasons—the other players are Maxx Crosby, Myles Garrett, Alex Highsmith, Josh Hines-Allen, Chris Jones, Gregory Rousseau, and T.J. Watt. Meaning, that Surtain is the lone defensive back with this claim.

Surtain’s touchdown was the second-longest interception return in franchise history, falling short of another standout player in Aqib Talib, who went for 103 yards in 2017.

The ninth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft has started all five games for the Broncos this year and was recently given a massive contract extension. Surtain is the fifth Denver Bronco to be named Defensive Player of the Week on multiple occasions along with outside linebacker Dre’Mont Jones, Von Miller, Talib and Karl Mecklenburg. Since 1984, 31 different Broncos have received the award on 39 occasions.