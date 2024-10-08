Bo Nix did what Russell Wilson wouldn’t do, and that’s a big deal

Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix proved he’s not Russell Wilson on Sunday against the Raiders.

And that’s a good thing, for a variety of reasons.

Even though the Broncos smacked Las Vegas 34-18 and ended their eight-game losing streak to a hated rival, it seemed like afterward the biggest story was the sideline spat between head coach Sean Payton and Denver’s rookie QB.

After Nix and wide receiver Troy Franklin couldn’t connect on what should’ve been a long touchdown, Nix and Payton had it out on the sideline. And this wasn’t just the boss yelling at the student. The young man playing in his fifth NFL game gave it right back to a coach with a Super Bowl ring and a ton of success to his name.

On Monday, Payton said he was more than fine with it.

“All good. It’s the heat of the moment, it’s the game. It’s competitive, he’s fiery. We’re in the business of passion. We’re looking for passion, and we’re looking for people who have passion for the game—not other things,” Payton told reporters on his weekly conference call.

Um, does that sound like a shot at Wilson? Perhaps.

Remember, Payton gave it to Wilson on the sideline in Detroit last year, and the veteran quarterback just sat there and took it. Not Nix, he was just as upset with Payton as the coach was with him.

“I think that it’s so important to (Nix). Again I loved his response. We’re on to the next play, and it’s nothing,” Payton continued.

Heck, yes.

The Broncos need a quarterback who’s so focused on winning, that he’s willing to get into a shouting match when he thinks he’s right. Nix knew millions of people would see the exchange, there are cameras everywhere during an NFL game, and seemingly didn’t care.

After the victory, he had a perfect response about what happened.

“Well he turned and looked at me and said ‘I love you,’ and I turned and said ‘I love you’ back,” Nix said with a laugh and a smile.

Even though Nix wasn’t go to reveal to the media what happened, you have to love his passion. Yes, there was absolutely no love lost in that moment. And what went down next? Nix played even better.

The Broncos scored touchdowns on each of their next two drives and turned a 20-10 game into a 34-10 laugher. It was over, and everyone knew it. Nix snuck in a TD then threw one to Josh Reynolds. The rout was on, and Empower Field at Mile High went bananas.

After the game, Payton called Nix “Ferris Bueller,” an ode to a bold and brash kid who took an infamous day off school in a 1986 comedy. There’s worse company to keep than Ferris Bueller, the coolest dude in the film who makes all the right decisions leading to an epic day.

Put it this way, Wilson isn’t Ferris Bueller. The captain of clichés would never dare question his head coach or do something a little off script. Nix had no problem telling Payton he was wrong. And frankly, the play in question should’ve been a touchdown, as Franklin dropped the ball.

Can there be blow-ups on the sideline every game? Nope. That would get a little old and be signs of a fractured relationship. But every once in a while is fine, as the competitiveness from the coach and quarterback boiled over.

As Wilson remains an emergency backup QB in Pittsburgh, Nix is seizing his opportunity. We’ll see if Wilson ever gets a shot, but that’s the Steelers problem. Most fans in Denver have moved on and aren’t worried about it.

The Broncos may have Ferris Bueller under center, but this town is ready for a leader with a little personality. The last guy didn’t have any, and it didn’t lead to a lot of happy times.

Bo Nix is something Russell Wilson never was with the Broncos, and that’s a quarterback who is easy to root for.