The shouting match between Payton and Nix was a good thing

The Denver Broncos are on a roll! They have a 3-2 record after their third win in a row of the 2024 season – a home victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

I like when the Broncos get on a roll. The wins now can help build confidence and momentum for the rest of the season – and perhaps the postseason?

I also like contemplating life and sports when driving around with the top down on my old Jeep Wrangler TJ! The following is a result of those trips during the week.

Buckle up, let’s take a ride through my thoughts.

***

Building with Bo

Sean Payton is building with rookie quarterback Bo Nix. When the Broncos selected Nix with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Payton essentially tied his legacy to the Oregon Duck. Payton loves Nix, and the rookie has a healthy respect for his head coach.

That doesn’t mean things won’t get heated from time to time.

Cameras caught Payton and Nix yelling at each other in the second half, but this type of incident is just part of the building these two are doing together. Payton is building his offense for Nix, and Nix is building his relationship with the head coach. Not everything is going to be smooth all the time, and on Sunday they had a bit of a blowup.

It’s not a big deal – especially since Nix started to play lights out after the shouting match.

Sean Payton respects those with the backbone to bark back. #Broncos @DenSports1043 pic.twitter.com/SwTRfOY0Od — Cecil Lammey (@CecilLammey) October 6, 2024

It’s all love between Payton and Nix. Football is an emotional game, so when they run high, you’ll see sideline interactions like this. The good news is neither Payton or Nix will let this shouting match negatively affect their relationship.

***

Stats Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Courtland Sutton is doing what a leader needs to do. A couple of weeks ago against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Broncos finally started to feed Sutton on offense. It’s the plan I think is best for the passing game, but forcing the ball to Sutton is not something to expect on a weekly basis.

Sutton is okay with that.

When the ball is not coming his way, Sutton will do the small things many at his position refuse to do. Sutton is a fine blocker, and he gives full effort on plays where he’s not going to get the ball. This is a rare trait. He is there for his teammates, and Sutton gives the team a steady presence.

Against the Raiders, Sutton was getting targeted but only a couple of passes were completed. Instead of shutting it down, Sutton continued to excel doing the little things (that aren’t so little) to help his team. Even after the shouting match between Nix and Payton, Sutton was there with a helping hand to calm things down.

Sideline views after the Troy Franklin drop: Nix looks worked up, Courtland Sutton being a great teammate, as usual. #BroncosCountry @KKTV11News pic.twitter.com/zhyHM8Izc1 — Jessica Kay Mendoza (@JessicaKayTV) October 6, 2024

Don’t look at the box score when grading Sutton’s performance. One needs to look at the game as a whole to see everything the veteran leader is doing on the field.

***

Moss Em

Riley Moss is essentially a rookie. Yes, I know, he’s a second-year player but after not playing much as a rookie Moss is getting tons of work now as a starter. Not only is Moss a starter, but he’s coming through as a playmaker on defense.

Moss was able to snare the first interception of his career against the Raiders. Each week, Moss has been targeted a lot by opposing quarterbacks who are trying to stay away from Pat Surtain. Moss has given up some plays, but he’s never lost his confidence. That confidence was rewarded with the first interception of his career on Sunday.

I appreciate that Moss has a short memory. He doesn’t get too high with the highs, and he doesn’t get too low with the lows. Also, I love that Moss wants the attention. He knows quarterbacks are going to go after his side of the field while they avoid Surtain – and he looks forward to that!

What a play made by Riley Moss for his FIRST career NFL interception. The former Iowa Hawkeye looks every bit like a LOCKDOWN corner in the league. pic.twitter.com/ERJzYHHuVf — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) October 6, 2024

We are just witnessing the tip of the iceberg with Moss. He’s been very good over the first five games of the 2024 season, and Moss isn’t yet fully developed in his game. Imagine what could be when he’s playing at his highest level – that is exciting!

Follow @CecilLammey