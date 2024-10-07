Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

MILE HIGH MONDAY

The shouting match between Payton and Nix was a good thing

Oct 7, 2024, 7:12 AM

BY CECIL LAMMEY


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos are on a roll! They have a 3-2 record after their third win in a row of the 2024 season – a home victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

I like when the Broncos get on a roll. The wins now can help build confidence and momentum for the rest of the season – and perhaps the postseason?

I also like contemplating life and sports when driving around with the top down on my old Jeep Wrangler TJ! The following is a result of those trips during the week.

Buckle up, let’s take a ride through my thoughts.

***

Building with Bo

Sean Payton is building with rookie quarterback Bo Nix. When the Broncos selected Nix with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Payton essentially tied his legacy to the Oregon Duck. Payton loves Nix, and the rookie has a healthy respect for his head coach.

That doesn’t mean things won’t get heated from time to time.

Cameras caught Payton and Nix yelling at each other in the second half, but this type of incident is just part of the building these two are doing together. Payton is building his offense for Nix, and Nix is building his relationship with the head coach. Not everything is going to be smooth all the time, and on Sunday they had a bit of a blowup.

It’s not a big deal – especially since Nix started to play lights out after the shouting match.

It’s all love between Payton and Nix. Football is an emotional game, so when they run high, you’ll see sideline interactions like this. The good news is neither Payton or Nix will let this shouting match negatively affect their relationship.

***

Stats Don’t Tell the Whole Story

Courtland Sutton is doing what a leader needs to do. A couple of weeks ago against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Broncos finally started to feed Sutton on offense. It’s the plan I think is best for the passing game, but forcing the ball to Sutton is not something to expect on a weekly basis.

Sutton is okay with that.

When the ball is not coming his way, Sutton will do the small things many at his position refuse to do. Sutton is a fine blocker, and he gives full effort on plays where he’s not going to get the ball. This is a rare trait. He is there for his teammates, and Sutton gives the team a steady presence.

Against the Raiders, Sutton was getting targeted but only a couple of passes were completed. Instead of shutting it down, Sutton continued to excel doing the little things (that aren’t so little) to help his team. Even after the shouting match between Nix and Payton, Sutton was there with a helping hand to calm things down.

Don’t look at the box score when grading Sutton’s performance. One needs to look at the game as a whole to see everything the veteran leader is doing on the field.

***

Moss Em

Riley Moss is essentially a rookie. Yes, I know, he’s a second-year player but after not playing much as a rookie Moss is getting tons of work now as a starter. Not only is Moss a starter, but he’s coming through as a playmaker on defense.

Moss was able to snare the first interception of his career against the Raiders. Each week, Moss has been targeted a lot by opposing quarterbacks who are trying to stay away from Pat Surtain. Moss has given up some plays, but he’s never lost his confidence. That confidence was rewarded with the first interception of his career on Sunday.

I appreciate that Moss has a short memory. He doesn’t get too high with the highs, and he doesn’t get too low with the lows. Also, I love that Moss wants the attention. He knows quarterbacks are going to go after his side of the field while they avoid Surtain – and he looks forward to that!

We are just witnessing the tip of the iceberg with Moss. He’s been very good over the first five games of the 2024 season, and Moss isn’t yet fully developed in his game. Imagine what could be when he’s playing at his highest level – that is exciting!

Mile High Monday

Javonte Williams Broncos Jets...

Cecil Lammey

There are some signs that Broncos RB Javonte Williams is back

If Javonte Williams stops dancing and Sean Payton calls more zone plays, it could be that Williams is back to being himself

7 days ago

Bo Nix...

Cecil Lammey

The Broncos aren’t doing Bo Nix any favors with shaky game plans

For the second-straight week, the Broncos rookie quarterback struggled, a byproduct of being put in a bad spot by his head coach

21 days ago

Sean Payton Broncos QBs...

Cecil Lammey

Head-scratching game plan dooms Broncos in season opener

The Broncos had plenty of chances against the Seahawks, but not taking what the Seattle defense gave them ultimately cost Denver

28 days ago

Broncos RB Audric Estimé...

Cecil Lammey

Broncos talent-laden roster is going to make for tough decisions

Getting down to a final 53-man roster is never easy, but it'll be especially difficult this time around for a Broncos team loaded with talent

1 month ago

Broncos QB Bo Nix...

Cecil Lammey

Bo Nix is looking more and more like the real deal for the Broncos

As training camp progresses, the Broncos quarterback looks comfortable and is starting to make plays that look like a franchise QB

2 months ago

Jarrett Stidham and Bo Nix Broncos QB...

Cecil Lammey

Is this the final week of the three-man quarterback battle?

Jarrett Stidham, Bo Nix and Zach Wilson have all gotten first-team reps in training camp, but is that process about to get consolidated?

2 months ago

The shouting match between Payton and Nix was a good thing