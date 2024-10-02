Tyler Badie not on the field as Broncos begin Raiders prep

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Tyler Badie was not on the field when the Broncos began their Week 5 on-field preparations at Broncos Park Powered by CommonSpirit.

The young running back, who was promoted to the 53-player roster last week after seeing action as a practice-squad elevation in two consecutive games, was carted off the field at MetLife Stadium during last Sunday’s 10-9 Broncos win over the New York Jets due to a back injury.

Badie was injured Sunday when he was hit by Jets linebacker Quincy Williams just after catching a pass from Bo Nix, forcing a fumble that New York recovered.

He subsequently returned to the Broncos bench, but a moment later was on the ground on the sideline being treated by team medical personnel.

Badie was strapped to a backboard, moved onto a cart and taken from the field. He underwent subsequent examinations and was cleared to return to Denver that night, but flew home on a commercial flight as the team charter had departed Newark Liberty International Airport before the Missouri alumnus could join his teammates and coaches for the trip.

No other players on the 53-player roster were absent from the field when practice began.

Badie’s absence comes one day after the Broncos signed former Miami Dolphins running back Salvon Ahmed to the practice squad. Rookie Audric Estimé also remains on injured reserve and is not eligible to return until next week.

BRONCOS COULD BEGIN RAMPING UP INJURED PLAYERS

Week 5 marks the first week that teams could begin the return-to-activity period for players on the physically-unable-to-perform list or those who started the regular season on injured reserve.

Denver has three players in those categories. Safety Delarrin Turner-Yell and linebacker Drew Sanders are on the PUP list, while cornerback Damarri Mathis began the season on injured reserve after suffering an ankle injury during the preseason finale against Arizona.

None of them were practicing with the team at large when it began practice. Turner-Yell suffered his ACL injury on Dec. 31 last year. Sanders tore his Achilles tendon in April.