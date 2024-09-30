Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

ROCKIES

Charlie Blackmon’s last big moment in MLB was absolutely perfect

Sep 30, 2024, 3:22 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Charlie Blackmon’s last moment as a player on a big league field was special.

The Colorado Rockies legend called it a career on Sunday at Coors Field, wrapping up an amazing 14-year run, all of which came with the Rockies.

Blackmon started the game and batted leadoff for the Rockies. He got a base hit in the third inning, and manager Bud Black removed him from the game. The massive crowd at 20th and Blake gave Blackmon a well-earned standing ovation and his walkup song “Your Love” by The Outfield blasted over the loud speakers.

This might give you chills.

That’s just wonderful.

The day started for Blackmon with his two young children throwing at the first pitch to their dad. After the game, he made a lap around the field with his teammates for the last time and thanked Rockies fans.

Blackmon finishes his career with an impressive .293 batting average, 227 home runs and 801 RBI. He made four All-Star teams and was a key core piece on two Rockies playoff teams in 2017 and 2018. He also won two Silver Sluggers and was the National League batting champion in that memorable ’17 season.

Blackmon has said he’d like to work for the Rockies in some capacity, so we’ll see if that role gets more defined in the coming months. For now, his excellent time as an MLB player is over.

And Blackmon had multiple moments on Sunday that he’ll never forget.

Rockies

Rockies worst record Charlie Blackmon...

Andrew Mason

The Rockies road leads to 100 losses once again

On a weekend when the Rockies celebrated Charlie Blackmon, they failed to send him out in style, instead clinching a second 100-loss season.

2 days ago

Charlie Blackmon with beard and mullet...

Jake Shapiro

Charlie Blackmon says his iconic beard may change in retirement

The big question on many fans' minds who have loved Chuck Nazty for years is; will his iconic beard be retiring with him

5 days ago

Charlie Blackmon of the Colorado Rockies...

Jake Shapiro

Charlie Blackmon would like to remain with Rockies after playing

An emotional Charlie Blackmon began his final Rockies homestand at Coors Field on Tuesday with a press conference about what could be next

6 days ago

Charlie Blackmon retirement...

Will Petersen

At retirement presser, Charlie Blackmon explains why he never left

Charlie Blackmon gave a thoughtful answer on the subject at his retirement press conference on Tuesday, playing his whole career in Denver

6 days ago

Charlie Blackmon...

Andrew Mason

Rockies star Charlie Blackmon announces his retirement

Charlie Blackmon, the longest active continuously-tenured pro athlete in Denver sports, announced the end of his career via social media Monday.

7 days ago

Rockies Ezequiel Tovar and Ryan McMahon...

Andrew Mason

Rockies keep rolling to fifth win in six games

With a fifth win in their last six -- and a second-straight win over a wild-card contender -- the Rockies are poised to avoid 100 losses.

13 days ago

Charlie Blackmon’s last big moment in MLB was absolutely perfect