Charlie Blackmon’s last big moment in MLB was absolutely perfect

Charlie Blackmon’s last moment as a player on a big league field was special.

The Colorado Rockies legend called it a career on Sunday at Coors Field, wrapping up an amazing 14-year run, all of which came with the Rockies.

Blackmon started the game and batted leadoff for the Rockies. He got a base hit in the third inning, and manager Bud Black removed him from the game. The massive crowd at 20th and Blake gave Blackmon a well-earned standing ovation and his walkup song “Your Love” by The Outfield blasted over the loud speakers.

This might give you chills.

The end of an era in Colorado. Charlie Blackmon collects a hit and walks off the field for the final time 👏🥹 pic.twitter.com/ShXiNpQNcM — MLB (@MLB) September 29, 2024

That’s just wonderful.

The day started for Blackmon with his two young children throwing at the first pitch to their dad. After the game, he made a lap around the field with his teammates for the last time and thanked Rockies fans.

Blackmon finishes his career with an impressive .293 batting average, 227 home runs and 801 RBI. He made four All-Star teams and was a key core piece on two Rockies playoff teams in 2017 and 2018. He also won two Silver Sluggers and was the National League batting champion in that memorable ’17 season.

Blackmon has said he’d like to work for the Rockies in some capacity, so we’ll see if that role gets more defined in the coming months. For now, his excellent time as an MLB player is over.

And Blackmon had multiple moments on Sunday that he’ll never forget.