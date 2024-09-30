Denver Sports 104.3 The Fan launches updated morning and midday lineup

Bonneville Denver has announced an exciting update to the weekday programming on Denver Sports 104.3 The Fan, effective immediately.

The revamped schedule sees Brandon Stokley joining morning drive with Schlereth and Evans. Brandon Stokely makes the move to mornings after more than eight years hosting middays on the station.

“Brandon Stokley is one of the top radio personalities in the market. Placing his unique blend of energy, enthusiasm and textbook charm alongside an iconic duo like Schlereth and Evans will provide a much-needed shot of energy to your morning,” said program director Amanda Brown.

The change in programming provided an opportunity to give Denver Sports analyst Cecil Lammey the opportunity to step into a well-deserved full time host position as the middays co-host with Josh Dover.

“Cecil Lammey has been a staple in the Denver sports scene for nearly two decades. His passion for community and tireless dedication to his craft make him the perfect fit alongside fellow Colorado native Josh Dover,” added Brown.

“I’m excited to showcase Stokley and Cecil in different timeslots; these small shifts offer a big opportunity for them to entertain and engage with new audiences” said Katie Reid, Bonneville Denver SVP/market kanager.

Updated Denver Sports 104.3 The Fan weekday lineup effective immediately:

6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Stokley and Evans with Mark Schlereth

10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.: Dover and Cecil

2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.: The Drive with Zach Bye and Phillip Lindsay

6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.: Denver Sports Tonight

Listen on your radio at 104.3 FM or listen anywhere via the Denver Sports app.