Broncos RB Tyler Badie carted off field after hit

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Tyler Badie was carted away from Sunday’s Denver Broncos game against the New York Jets after suffering a back injury.

Badie suffered an apparent back injury when he was hit by New York’s Quincy Williams after catching a pass from Bo Nix. He walked back to the Denver sideline, but moments later was on the turf in the bench area, at which point he was treated by Denver medical personnel.

After a few moments, Badie was placed on a backboard, strapped down to it and transported via cart away from the sideline through the tunnel.

Badie took a star turn a week earlier against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, staking a claim to playing time with a 43-yard fourth-quarter jaunt. He led all Broncos running backs with 86 carries in the first three weeks despite having just 10 attempts in those games.

Denver promoted Badie to its 53-player roster Wednesday. He spent all of last season on the practice squad. He played in Weeks 2 and 3 as a practice-squad elevation before being promoted.

Wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. also briefly left Sunday’s game after absorbing a shot from New York’s Irvin Charles while trying to call for a fair catch on a punt. Mims was officially listed as questionable, but returned in the second quarter.