Broncos-Jets inactives: Devaughn Vele down once again

Sep 29, 2024, 9:37 AM

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Devaughn Vele will miss a third consecutive game.

The rookie wide receiver — who had eight catches in the regular-season-opening loss to the Seattle Seahawks — is inactive once again for the Denver Broncos as they face the New York Jets.

Vele suffered a fracture in his ribs during Week 1, but by this past week he wasn’t listed on the injury report.

Troy Franklin has been active for each of the last three games since Vele’s injury and at the moment appears to have moved ahead of his fellow 2024 draft pick on the Broncos’ wide-receiver depth chart. Franklin was a fourth-round pick in this year’s draft, while Vele was a seventh-round choice.

Safety JL Skinner was one of three names on the injury report, and he is among the Broncos-Jets inactives, as expected. The Broncos ruled the second-year safety out on Friday.

THE FULL LIST OF BRONCOS-JETS INACTIVES

BRONCOS:

  • CB Kris Abrams-Draine
  • TE Lucas Krull
  • S JL Skinner
  • DL Enyi Uwazurike
  • WR Devaughn Vele
  • RB Blake Watson
  • QB Zach Wilson (emergency No. 3 QB, in uniform)

JETS:

  • RB Israel Abanikanda
  • CB Jarrick Bernard-Converse
  • DE Braiden McGregor
  • OL Morgan Moses
  • LB CJ Mosley
  • DL Leonard Taylor
  • OT Carter Warren

