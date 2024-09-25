Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

ROCKIES

Charlie Blackmon says his iconic beard may change in retirement

Sep 25, 2024, 3:40 PM

Charlie Blackmon with beard and mullet...

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

Charlie Blackmon is leaving the game of baseball behind come Sunday, saying goodbye to the Colorado Rockies and his 14-year career playing in the big leagues. But the big question on many fans’ minds who have loved Chuck Nazty for years is; will his iconic beard be retiring with him?

Blackmon debuted in June of 2011 as a fresh-faced 24-year-old from Georgia. He had solid speed, range and projected well as a bat. What Blackmon didn’t have until 2014 is a real long chance in the show sadly because of injuries that limited his chances as well as a good centerfielder in Dexter Fowler ahead of him. But the Rockies dealt Dex ahead of the 2014 season opening up a real shot for Blackmon. What Blackmon gained in 2014 wasn’t just a chance with the Rockies but facial hair.

Blackmon began growing a beard toward the end of the 2013 season and what was once stubble blossomed into beard by Opening Day. With his new fur, Blackmon got off to a rocket hot start and was named an All-Star in his first full big league season. Born was Chuck Nazty and he never looked back, going to three more All-Star Games all the while he turned into one of the greatest Rockies ever and his beard just grew longer and longer.

“My wife Ashley has never seen me without it. So I’m a little bit concerned how that would be received at home. I think there will be,” Blackmon laughed on Tuesday. ” I think there will be a time like, I’m not going to put any dates on it for you, but I think there will be a time where I will have to reveal my naked face to my family and clean it up, get a nice haircut or whatever, just to say that I’ve done it. But then after that, like, I think all bets are off.”

So Blackmon’s mullet, which came around in 2016—when he started to turn from a one-year surprise All-Star to truly one of baseball’s best players, will be first to go before the beard.

But beard or no beard, Blackmon is likely to leave roots in Colorado and come back to the Rockies as unofficial help in the future. So for the first time since 26, we may see what Blackmon’s checks actually look like.

Rockies

Charlie Blackmon of the Colorado Rockies...

Jake Shapiro

Charlie Blackmon would like to remain with Rockies after playing

An emotional Charlie Blackmon began his final Rockies homestand at Coors Field on Tuesday with a press conference about what could be next

1 day ago

Charlie Blackmon retirement...

Will Petersen

At retirement presser, Charlie Blackmon explains why he never left

Charlie Blackmon gave a thoughtful answer on the subject at his retirement press conference on Tuesday, playing his whole career in Denver

1 day ago

Charlie Blackmon...

Andrew Mason

Rockies star Charlie Blackmon announces his retirement

Charlie Blackmon, the longest active continuously-tenured pro athlete in Denver sports, announced the end of his career via social media Monday.

2 days ago

Rockies Ezequiel Tovar and Ryan McMahon...

Andrew Mason

Rockies keep rolling to fifth win in six games

With a fifth win in their last six -- and a second-straight win over a wild-card contender -- the Rockies are poised to avoid 100 losses.

8 days ago

Hunter Goodman...

Andrew Mason

A Hunter Goodman grand slam gives Rockies homestand-opening win

Hunter Goodman hit two home runs -- including an eighth-inning grand slam -- to lead the Rockies past the Chicago Cubs.

12 days ago

Ryan McMahon #24 of the Colorado Rockies...

Jake Shapiro

Rockies to retire popular alternate jerseys, announce new ones

The Rockies announced on Friday that they'll be retiring their green and white license plate uniforms at the end of the season

12 days ago

Charlie Blackmon says his iconic beard may change in retirement