Charlie Blackmon says his iconic beard may change in retirement

Charlie Blackmon is leaving the game of baseball behind come Sunday, saying goodbye to the Colorado Rockies and his 14-year career playing in the big leagues. But the big question on many fans’ minds who have loved Chuck Nazty for years is; will his iconic beard be retiring with him?

Blackmon debuted in June of 2011 as a fresh-faced 24-year-old from Georgia. He had solid speed, range and projected well as a bat. What Blackmon didn’t have until 2014 is a real long chance in the show sadly because of injuries that limited his chances as well as a good centerfielder in Dexter Fowler ahead of him. But the Rockies dealt Dex ahead of the 2014 season opening up a real shot for Blackmon. What Blackmon gained in 2014 wasn’t just a chance with the Rockies but facial hair.

Blackmon began growing a beard toward the end of the 2013 season and what was once stubble blossomed into beard by Opening Day. With his new fur, Blackmon got off to a rocket hot start and was named an All-Star in his first full big league season. Born was Chuck Nazty and he never looked back, going to three more All-Star Games all the while he turned into one of the greatest Rockies ever and his beard just grew longer and longer.

“My wife Ashley has never seen me without it. So I’m a little bit concerned how that would be received at home. I think there will be,” Blackmon laughed on Tuesday. ” I think there will be a time like, I’m not going to put any dates on it for you, but I think there will be a time where I will have to reveal my naked face to my family and clean it up, get a nice haircut or whatever, just to say that I’ve done it. But then after that, like, I think all bets are off.”

So Blackmon’s mullet, which came around in 2016—when he started to turn from a one-year surprise All-Star to truly one of baseball’s best players, will be first to go before the beard.

But beard or no beard, Blackmon is likely to leave roots in Colorado and come back to the Rockies as unofficial help in the future. So for the first time since 26, we may see what Blackmon’s checks actually look like.