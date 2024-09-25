Broncos kicker Wil Lutz earns a nice honor after his huge game

Denver Broncos kicker Wil Lutz is the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week after his big game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

Lutz kicked four field goals in Denver’s 26-7 victory, going a perfect 4-4 on three-point kicks and adding two extra points. Ultimately, he scored 14 of the 26 points for the Broncos in the team’s first win of the season.

14 total points in #DENvsTB. 😤 RT to congratulate @wil_lutz5 on being named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week‼️ 📰 » https://t.co/8cV48N4eMk pic.twitter.com/rMRMpWmk3h — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) September 25, 2024

Lutz’s long field goal was 43 yards, a testament to rookie QB Bo Nix consistently getting the Broncos in manageable field goal range. Still, Lutz made the kicks, and Denver was in control the whole game.

Lutz was also the special teams Player of the Month for the Broncos in November of 2023, as he’s had four separate games with four field goals for Denver.

The Broncos brought in Lutz from the Saints late last summer, and he’s been nails for his former head coach Sean Payton. He’s the first Denver kicker to be named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week since Brandon McManus in 2021.

Hopefully the kicks keep going through the uprights, preferably on extra points instead of field goals.