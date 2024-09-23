Close
Schefter: Miami could target two quarterbacks with Broncos ties

Sep 23, 2024, 1:26 PM | Updated: 1:27 pm

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

Oh how quickly things change in the NFL and that’s the case of the Miami Dolphins who went from star quarterback into an abyss of backups as Tua Tagovailoa suffered another head injury.

The Fins longtime backup Skylar Thompson started for the team on Sunday for a Week 3 blowout loss in Seattle. Miami at one point pulled Thompson in favor of the just-signed Tim Boyle and the team also just brought in former Pro Bowler Tyler Huntley. And yet the team is still looking for something more sure behind center.

“You still have to address the quarterback position before the season slips away,” Schefter said on the Pat McAfee show. “There are three quarterbacks that make sense in my mind, Zach Wilson, Russell Wilson, Dorian Thompson-Robinson … because they have to save their season, maybe Huntley can stop the bleeding but they have to look for another quarterback too.”

If what the ESPN Insider believes does come true, it would involve the Denver Broncos pretty heavily as they’re currently paying two of the guys on that list. Of course, Denver is paying Russell Wilson a ton of money to play elsewhere, but the veteran hasn’t gotten onto the field yet as he’s dealt with his own injuries and the Steelers haven’t rushed him either as his reliever Justin Fields has led the team to a 3-0 start. Though Fields’ rushing style makes him more prone to injury, Pittsburgh could ship out their would-be starter to Miami and get something back for a player Denver just at tens of millions on.

Then there’s the Wilson in Denver right now, Zach—who is the third-string quarterback behind Bo Nix and Jarrett Stidham. The former high draft pick out of BYU was traded from the Jets this offseason as his career went from high potential to reclamation project. He did show a rare flash here and there in New York, and for the Broncos in the preseason, and maybe the Dolphins would want to buy in on the talent that got him selected so high not so long ago, coupled with he’s started just about more NFL games than almost all the other non-Wilson-named options.

With the amount of backup quarterbacks that played in the NFL last year and given it’s only Week 3, there may be some sniffs around these same names for the next several weeks before the trade deadline in Week 9.

