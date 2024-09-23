The Broncos finally treated Courtland Sutton like a No. 1 receiver

The Denver Broncos got their first win of the year in Week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

I like when the plan comes together for the Broncos. It’s one game, but it’s a good step towards building momentum on the season.

I also like contemplating life and sports when driving around with the top down on my old Jeep Wrangler TJ! The following is a result of those trips during the week.

Buckle up, let’s take a ride through my thoughts.

***

Featuring Sutton

Broncos WR Courtland Sutton is their No. 1 at the position. Sure, he may not be a No. 1 with a different team (take the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for example), but Sutton is the top guy in Denver. Watching film and charting plays, it’s clear that Sutton is treated like a No. 1 receiver by opposing defenses.

In two games, Sean Payton was not treating Sutton like a number one.

It was past time for the Broncos to feature Sutton on gameday. They needed to scheme plays for Sutton, and Payton needed to make sure Sutton got at least 10 targets in Week 3. He did just that, and Sutton finished the game against the Buccaneers with 11 targets, seven catches, and 68 yards receiving.

Against the Buccaneers, the Broncos got Sutton involved right from the jump. It was good to see him featured early, and I think it helped the team to keep moving the chains as the game went on. Bo Nix did a good job of finding Sutton, and he was not forcing him the ball – even though it was obvious how large a part Sutton was in the game plan. The Broncos need to strengthen the chemistry between Nix and Sutton, so more targets in live action is nothing but a great thing.

The formula works. Let’s hope the Broncos keep scheming plays for Sutton as the season goes on. Using him earlier makes for a better chance at winning.

***

Bo Haters Awfully Quiet

Some Broncos fans were not fans of the Nix pick. Plenty of fans would say things like “They got the sixth QB!” or “Todd McShay said he was a third-round pick!” or “The Broncos reached for Nix!”

It’s all hogwash.

If you have doubted Nix, you don’t know his game. Nix does struggle – like he did at Auburn, Oregon, and over the first two games of his NFL career. However, he learns from playing and Nix tends to get better and better the more comfortable he gets.

Against the Buccaneers, Nix looked comfortable from the first snap. He was attacking the defense down the field with deep passes, and Nix was standing tall in the pocket with pressure swirling around him. As I’ve said on 104.3 The Fan, Nix “struggles, improves, then excels.” That’s what he’s doing again right in front of our eyes. It’s all part of the process, and Nix is arguably the best rookie quarterback in the NFL after three games. There is a long way to go, but Nix is off to a good – and sometimes rough – start.

Hearing "I'm OUT on Bo Nix" from some fans (after just 2 games) was one of the dumbest things I've ever heard. As @JoshuaDover and I said on @DenSports1043 "struggle. improve. excel." https://t.co/A6zYMBjOk0 — Cecil Lammey (@CecilLammey) September 22, 2024

Nix will have more struggles as his career goes on. He’s a rookie, and he needs to learn from experience. That means fans shouldn’t get too high with the highs – or too low with the lows. Nix haters are awfully quiet right now, and I hope that silence continues.

***

Badie Time

I think we may be seeing a change at the running back position. Starting RB Javonte Williams has not produced much as a runner this season. He hasn’t averaged over 4.0 yards per carry since Week 7 of the 2023 season, and once again Williams was less than 3.0 yards per carry (2.4 against Tampa). In addition to his lack of burst (and vision), Williams had a fumble in the second quarter that almost turned the tides of the game.

After his fumble, Williams didn’t touch the ball that much as a runner. Instead, Tyler Badie got more carries and looked good. Badie finished the game against the Buccaneers with 70 yards rushing on just nine carries. The offensive line has been run-blocking better than most think, but Williams was not taking advantage of the holes. In Week 3, we saw Badie get to-and-through the hole on time and with plenty of speed.

Badie did a fine job with an increased role. Williams can be trusted in pass protection and as a pass-catcher, so I think he needs to assume the role that Samaje Perine used to. Badie should get most of the carries because of his speed and big-play ability. I believe Jaleel McLaughlin’s role should stay the same.

I will be in West Virginia with the Broncos this week. We’ll see if Badie is on the field when the first-team offense practices on Wednesday. Even if he’s not the starter (yet), Badie needs more touches for sure.

