Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

The Broncos found their formula for success in Sunday’s win

Sep 23, 2024, 4:00 AM

BY JAMES MERILATT


Editor of Denver Sports

The watch told the story. The Broncos game ended at 1:45 in Denver.

It kicked off at 11:00. So it was less than three hours from start to finish. And that provides the formula for success moving forward.

The Broncos beat the Buccaneers 26-7 on Sunday, getting their first win of the season. But the game provided much more than one victory.

Denver had struggled through their first two games of the season, averaging just 11.0 points per game on offense. They needed to find an answer. They did in Tampa Bay.

First and foremost, the Broncos ran the football. They had 136 yards on 28 carries, an average of 4.9 yards per carry. That’ll keep a lot of drives alive.

In addition, they found their running back. Denver has been devoid of skill position talent for years; they’ve been searching for playmakers. And one emerged against the Bucs.

Javonte Williams had just 12 yards on five carries, an average of 2.4 yards per carry. Jaleel McLaughlin, who did have a nice touchdown run, was even worse; he had only seven yards on five carries, which is just 1.4 yards per carry.

But Tyler Badie was the star of the day. The running back had 70 yards on only nine carries. He had a run of 43 yards, providing a much-needed big play in the Broncos offense.

The success on the ground led to better balance. Denver threw the ball 36 times, which offsets nicely with the 28 runs. And that helped their rookie quarterback.

Bo Nix finished the day with an impressive stat line. He was 25-of-36 for 216 yards. He also ran nine times for 47 yards, including a touchdown.

Being able to run the football took the pressure off Nix. It made the offense blossom.

But that side of the ball wasn’t why the Broncos won. Their defense stole the show.

The Buccaneers were rolling heading into the game. They were 2-0, averaging 28.5 points per game. And the Broncos shut them down.

On the day, Tampa Bay only managed 223 yards of total offense. Baker Mayfield was 25-of-33, but he only had 163 yards passing. The Bucs had less than 100 yards rushing and had two turnovers. They were anemic.

And that provides the blueprint moving forward. That’s how the Broncos are going to have to win.

They need to run the football, taking pressure off of their quarterback. And they need to play great defense, which prevents their offense from having to carry the load.

It worked on Sunday. But will it work moving forward?

Well, Badie certainly helps the cause. If the Broncos have a running back who can carry the load, garnering chunk plays in the process, they’ll be well on their way.

But the defense is the key. Denver harassed Mayfield all day, sacking the Bucs quarterback seven times on the day. And they were able to get pressure without blitzing, creating havoc with only their fItour upfront.

Dondrea Tillman had two sacks. Five others had one. It was a chorus of pressure.

And that’s the key to the game. That’s what the Broncos have to do moving forward.

It’s not about Nix. It’s not about Sean Payton calling the right plays. It’s not about the offense clicking.

Denver is going to win if their defense thrives. More directly, they’re going to win if they can pressure the opposing quarterback.

Fast forward a week. The Broncos are in New York on Sunday to play the Jets. How will they beat Aaron Rodgers and company? By getting after the quarterback.

It’ll be nice if Nix plays well. It’d be great if Payton calls a balanced game. It’d be awesome if Badie has another big day.

But getting pressure, while only rushing four, is the difference maker. That helped the Broncos beat the Bucs. And it’s their only chance against the Jets.

So stop talking about the quarterback. Quit worrying about the offense.

It’s all about Vance Joseph’s defense. They shined on Sunday. And they’re the secret to success moving forward.

Broncos

Broncos QB Bo Nix...

Andrew Mason

Broncos found their formula with early haymakers and second-half jabs

The Broncos came out swinging early on Sunday in Tampa, and set the pace in a way they haven't done often in recent years.

10 hours ago

Broncos QB Bo Nix first win...

Will Petersen

Broncos rookie QB Bo Nix elated after getting his first NFL win

"You only get this moment one time and it's not easy winning games in this league," Broncos QB Bo Nix said after getting his first NFL win

13 hours ago

Sean Payton Broncos win...

Will Petersen

Sean Payton loudly defends Bo Nix’s confidence level after big win

Sean Payton was asked if he saw a different confidence level in Bo Nix, and he vigorously defended his QB, saying it never wavered

14 hours ago

Broncos-Bucs inactives: Frank Crum...

Andrew Mason

Frank Crum in uniform for first time as Broncos face Bucs

Former Wyoming offensive tackle Frank Crum will be in uniform for the first time in the regular season when the Broncos face the Bucs.

18 hours ago

Broncos edge rusher Baron Browning...

James Merilatt

Broncos put key defensive player on IR prior to game against Bucs

Baron Browning was expected to a be big part of the Broncos pass rusher this season, but he'll miss the next four weeks with a foot injury

2 days ago

Broncos inteception...

Andrew Mason

Broncos have their work cut out for them in rallying from 0-2 start

The Broncos have experience getting better after a poor start, but they share awful company with the details of this year's 0-2 mark.

2 days ago

The Broncos found their formula for success in Sunday’s win