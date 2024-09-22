Close
BRONCOS

Broncos rookie QB Bo Nix elated after getting his first NFL win

Sep 22, 2024, 2:54 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix got his first NFL win on Sunday.

And it was a sweet one.

The Broncos dismantled the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by a final score of 26-7 and Nix played a very clean and efficient game. He didn’t throw and interception and wasn’t sacked. Denver also punted the football just two times, and Nix led two touchdown drives and helped get the team in range for four Wil Lutz field goals.

After the game, Nix was asked what it was like to be in a winning locker room at the professional level for the first time.

“It was great. Before the game we wanted to hear the music and have a party. We played motivated today. We went out there and executed at a high level and that’s what it’s supposed to feel like,” Nix said.

Nix had a rushing touchdown on the first drive of the game to put the Broncos up 7-0, and they never looked back. Overall, Nix finished 25-36 for 216 yards through the air and had nine rushes for 47 yards and a score.

“You get back in the locker room and everybody’s really excited. You put so much into the week. You put so much effort, time, energy and those are what those moments are about. That’s what you want to get to. You want to get to those postgame celebrations,” Nix said.

Denver is now 1-2 on the season and definitely needed this victory. It’s almost impossible to make the playoffs at 0-3, as just one team has done that since 2002. Now, Nix gets to enjoy his first win, something he was asked if he would do.

“Well, I’ve got to. You only get this moment one time and it’s not easy winning games in this league. But our guys deserve this, our guys have earned this. We have a great team that really battles in there,” Nix said.

The rookie QB also mentioned how the Broncos were one possession away from victory in their first two games. It’s not like the Seahawks or Steelers blew them out, which they did to the Bucs on Sunday.

This was a big step for Nix, and one his head coach was confident would happen, as Sean Payton said postgame he’s believed in Nix all along.

That was the correct way to look at things. And Nix now has an NFL win under his belt.

