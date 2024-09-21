Broncos put key defensive player on IR prior to game against Bucs

The Broncos are 0-2, heading out on a two-game road trip that see the Buccaneers and the Jets on the schedule. Avoiding 0-4 will be a tall order, as both Tampa Bay (2-0) and New York (2-1) are playing well early in the season.

Things didn’t get any easier on Saturday. Denver will be without a key defensive player during for the next four games.

As we reported, Lil' Jordan Humphrey goes to the 53-man roster from the practice squad. OLB Baron Browning per wire is placed on IR. https://t.co/0rzWsD5UgA — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) September 21, 2024

Browning, a fourth-year linebacker out of Ohio State, was a starter at linebacker for the Broncos. During the first two weeks of the season, he recorded five tackles, including one for a loss. He’ll miss at least the next four weeks with a foot injury.

Lil’Jordan Humprey takes Browning’s spot on the active roster. Look for Nik Bonitto to fill his spot in the starting lineup.

