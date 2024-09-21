Close
BRONCOS

Broncos put key defensive player on IR prior to game against Bucs

Sep 21, 2024, 2:55 PM

BY JAMES MERILATT


Editor of Denver Sports

The Broncos are 0-2, heading out on a two-game road trip that see the Buccaneers and the Jets on the schedule. Avoiding 0-4 will be a tall order, as both Tampa Bay (2-0) and New York (2-1) are playing well early in the season.

Things didn’t get any easier on Saturday. Denver will be without a key defensive player during for the next four games.

Browning, a fourth-year linebacker out of Ohio State, was a starter at linebacker for the Broncos. During the first two weeks of the season, he recorded five tackles, including one for a loss. He’ll miss at least the next four weeks with a foot injury.

Lil’Jordan Humprey takes Browning’s spot on the active roster. Look for Nik Bonitto to fill his spot in the starting lineup.

Broncos put key defensive player on IR prior to game against Bucs