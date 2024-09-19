Close
COLLEGE

Arch Manning to get first college start this weekend

Sep 19, 2024, 11:24 AM | Updated: 11:24 am

Arch Manning...

Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

Arch Manning, the nephew of Denver Broncos legend Peyton Manning, will get his first start for the Texas Longhorns on Saturday against Louisiana Monroe.

The one-time prep start who has been riding pine behind Heisman contender Quinn Ewers will get the nod this weekend with the Longhorns’ usual starter sidelined due to a non-contact oblique strain.

Manning replaced Ewers last weekend in a win over UTSA and his play stood out. The redshirt freshman threw for 223 yards on nine completions with four touchdowns while picking up another score on a 67-yard rush—longer than both his uncles Peyton and Eli’s longest NFL runs combined.

“He did some nice things for us and extended some drives on third downs. So that was a great experience for him that he got.” Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said.

Manning has been a big name because of his name since early on in high school, He’s the grandson of NFL legend Archie Manning and the son of Cooper Manning. But he also proved it on the field earning a five-star rating as a recruit. He hasn’t had the chance to do much in little over a year in Austin given Ewers is one of the best quarterbacks in the country and in front of him but it’s clear Sarkisian, a great offensive mind, likes his future. The young Manning got a look against Colorado State earlier this season,

Folks are so high on Manning, that he actually has shot up in the Heisman odds with a lot of money coming in. Some have joked that the only way Ewers doesn’t win college football’s most distinguished individual award is if his backup steals it from the usual starter. Still, it’s unknown when Ewers will be given the green light with SEC play right around the corner for Texas—including the Red River Rivalry in the middle of next month.

