Bo Nix shares a quick quip about the Broncos scoring issues

The Denver Broncos are off to a rough start and the biggest bugaboo thus far has been the offense.

Despite being coached by offensive mastermind Sean Payton, rookie quarterback Bo Nix has yet to throw a touchdown through two games. Though Nix has a rushing touchdown—it’s an alarming red zone interception during Week 2’s loss to Pittsburgh that has many a bit on edge when it comes to Nix.

Asked about what he’s learned in the red zone thus far on Wednesday, Nix had a quick response.

“Ironically in the NFL I haven’t learned a whole lot (in the red zone) because we haven’t scored in the red zone yet,” Nix said. “Like anything else that is a work in progress and we got to find ways to move the ball and gain subtle yards where we get into goal-line situations and put the ball in the box. But the red zone is hard on any level because the field shrinks.”

Nix didn’t have many of these issues in college with Oregon scoring on 65 of their 74 red zone trips last season including 56 touchdowns. It’s part of the reason why the Ducks were second in scores per game as they capitalized off their mark of the second-best in yards per contest all the while Nix led the nation’s second-best passing attack.

If there’s one area we may see a great transition in Nix’s game to the NFL level it could be the red zone given his threat to run, which we’ve already seen in Denver. During his fourth college season, Nix actually rushed for 510 yards and 14 touchdowns, showing he’s capable of getting outside of the pocket and is willing to put his body on the line. Last year he threw for for 4,508 yards and 45 touchdowns to just three interceptions, earning him a Heisman nomination. Nix has already thrown for more picks (four) in his young NFL career than he did all of his final college season as well as his third college season, where he only tossed three.

Through two games the Broncos scoring offense ranks third-worst in the NFL at 13 points a contest.