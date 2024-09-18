Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Broncos make move at edge rusher with Baron Browning injured

Sep 18, 2024, 9:31 AM | Updated: 9:32 am

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

For the Denver Broncos, injuries are accumulating and forcing some moves.

Two days after learning that right tackle Mike McGlinchey would miss approximately one month with an MCL sprain, the Broncos decided to move edge rusher Dondrea Tillman to the 53-player roster. KUSA-Ch. 9’s Mike Klis first reported the move.

The move would likely correspond with formally placing McGlinchey on recallable injured reserve, which would mean he could return no earlier than the Oct. 17 game against the New Orleans Saints.

Promoting Tillman is also connected to the status of Baron Browning, who left last Sunday’s 13-6 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers due to a foot injury. Browning played just 12 snaps before succumbing to the injury.

Browning had been healthy throughout training camp and the preseason. Last year, he started the season on the physically-unable-to-perform list due to a meniscus tear, but returned to play in 10 of the final 11 games. The Broncos went 6-4 last year with Browning in the lineup.

Tillman stuck on the practice squad after delivering solid work in training camp and the preseason. He landed on the radar of the Broncos after helping the Birmingham Stallions of the UFL to a championship, notching 4 sacks during that league’s 10-game regular season. Tillman added 10 tackles and a pass defensed during a 2-game postseason run.

A product of Indiana University in Pennsylvania, Tillman played three seasons for the Stallions before getting his NFL shot this summer.

With Tillman moving up, the Broncos are expected to sign edge rusher Andrew Farmer to their practice squad. Farmer played in eight games for the Los Angeles Chargers last season, notching 60 defensive snaps and 48 special-teams snaps.

Broncos

Broncos WR Demaryius Thomas...

Andrew Mason

Demaryius Thomas, Aqib Talib among Hall of Fame nominees

The late Demaryius Thomas was among the first-time nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, announced Wednesday.

3 hours ago

Zach Allen...

Andrew Mason

Zach Allen has become one of the NFL’s most efficient pass rushers

Zach Allen had solid work that went under the radar last year. He's making much more noise early in his second Broncos season.

14 hours ago

Broncos draft order...

Will Petersen

0-2 Broncos with eight other teams, but not near top of draft order

If the NFL Draft were tomorrow (luckily it's not), the Broncos would slot in at No. 8 in the order based on their strong strength of schedule

21 hours ago

Justin Fields #2 and Russell Wilson #3 of the Pittsburgh Steelers...

Jake Shapiro

The Steelers might never give Russell Wilson a chance to start

Two weeks and two road wins for Justin Fields in spelling an injured Russell Wilson has changed everything for the Pittsburgh Steelers

1 day ago

Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph...

Will Petersen

Don’t look now, but Vance Joseph deserves credit for doing his job

In a time where Broncos Country is frustrated, and rightfully so, let's give kudos to a man not always embraced by fans: Vance Joseph

1 day ago

Broncos QB Bo Nix...

Andrew Mason

Could Broncos get better offense from crisper pre-snap process?

Sean Payton vowed to look at myriad aspects of the Broncos offense -- and one he might want to examine is the pre-snap process.

1 day ago

Broncos make move at edge rusher with Baron Browning injured