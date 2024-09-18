Broncos make move at edge rusher with Baron Browning injured

For the Denver Broncos, injuries are accumulating and forcing some moves.

Two days after learning that right tackle Mike McGlinchey would miss approximately one month with an MCL sprain, the Broncos decided to move edge rusher Dondrea Tillman to the 53-player roster. KUSA-Ch. 9’s Mike Klis first reported the move.

The move would likely correspond with formally placing McGlinchey on recallable injured reserve, which would mean he could return no earlier than the Oct. 17 game against the New Orleans Saints.

Promoting Tillman is also connected to the status of Baron Browning, who left last Sunday’s 13-6 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers due to a foot injury. Browning played just 12 snaps before succumbing to the injury.

Browning had been healthy throughout training camp and the preseason. Last year, he started the season on the physically-unable-to-perform list due to a meniscus tear, but returned to play in 10 of the final 11 games. The Broncos went 6-4 last year with Browning in the lineup.

Tillman stuck on the practice squad after delivering solid work in training camp and the preseason. He landed on the radar of the Broncos after helping the Birmingham Stallions of the UFL to a championship, notching 4 sacks during that league’s 10-game regular season. Tillman added 10 tackles and a pass defensed during a 2-game postseason run.

A product of Indiana University in Pennsylvania, Tillman played three seasons for the Stallions before getting his NFL shot this summer.

With Tillman moving up, the Broncos are expected to sign edge rusher Andrew Farmer to their practice squad. Farmer played in eight games for the Los Angeles Chargers last season, notching 60 defensive snaps and 48 special-teams snaps.