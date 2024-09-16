Bo Nix is the worst in recent NFL history at this concerning thing

Not only have the Denver Broncos begun the Bo Nix era with two losses but there’s some real red flags with the rookie quarterback.

Nix, 24, still has a lot of growing to do despite getting more college starts than just about any other incoming quarterback in the modern area. Nowhere is Nix’s need for growth more apparent than the Broncos lack of a downfield passing in their first two weeks. And it’s this part of the game that has Nix as the worst in the NFL over the first two games in the last 10 years.

Nix has connected on 11-of-36 passes for more than five yards, resulting in four interceptions. His 30.6% completion rate on those tosses is the lowest in the current league by six percent the worst figure in Weeks 1 and 2 in the last decade, according to The Ringer.

Nix has yet to throw for a touchdown and has been mostly limited to throwing around the line of scrimmage or rushing. In fact, Nix is actually the leading rusher of the Broncos right now. But Nix’s downfield passing can be both made more concerning and less so when compared to his peers. His hit rate on tosses 10 or more yards down the field is similar to 2023 first overall pick Bryce Young, who lost his starting job on Monday. But Nix’s stats are also in line with 2024 first overall pick Caleb Williams, who has struggled more than Nix to this point.

On the season, Nix is 46-of-77 for 384 yards, no touchdowns, four picks and 60 yards on the ground with a touchdown. Williams, who went 12 picks ahead of Nix has started 37-of-66 for 267 yards, no touchdowns, two picks and 59 yards on the ground without scoring. Breaking out the comparison more, Nix’s adjusted passer rating through two games is right behind his backup Zach Wilson, which is bad—but just ahead of the legend John Elway, who was pulled early in his rookie season.

In college Nix was known for throwing a lot of balls around the line of scrimmage but his pro version may be more scheme based than one on his talent or preference. As Denver Sports’ Andrew Mason points out, Nix’s aggressiveness has been near the top of the league thus far, but that’s also based on tight window throws and when there’s a nonexistence running game plus zero threat of a downfield throw even the easy passes become extremely contested. There’s two sides to just about every coin with Nix thus far, but they still end in a concurring notion about his ability to get the ball downfield. It’s an aspect of the game all of Broncos Country will be monitoring as the season plays out.