Steelers gave Russell Wilson a game ball after beating Broncos

Russell Wilson didn’t beat the Denver Broncos on Sunday but his Pittsburgh Steelers did and that could be counted as revenge for the former orange and blue starting quarterback.

Wilson has missed his first two games for the Steelers including his get back chance against the Broncos due to a calf injury. The issue has lifted Justin Fields back into a starting role for another week. Wilson’s connections to Denver are well known, with his two-year tenure ending this spring after going 11-19 as a starter which was not good enough to live up to his five-year $245 million deal. Sean Payton was brought in to solve some of the issues from Wilson’s first year but the coach benched the quarterback by season’s end and the cut resulted in a lot of dead money for the Broncos’ future while the player went to Pittsburgh.

While he’s begun his time in black and yellow hurt, Fields has started off 2-0. Fields also has a Broncos connection as the team could’ve had him in the 2021 NFL Draft but selected Patrick Surtain II instead.

Now teamed up Fields and his teammates believes Wilson got ‘done dirty’ by the Broncos and he shared that Wilson got a game ball. Former Broncos wide receiver Brandon Johnson and punter Corliss Waiman also got game balls.

Justin Fields said he wanted to get the win for Russell Wilson: "I think we all know Russ kind of got did dirty last year…" Also first time I've heard of a "petty game ball" … other former Broncos (Brandon Johnson and Corliss Waitman) also got a petty game ball. pic.twitter.com/ZWdyQcsFUv — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) September 16, 2024

Fields threw for 117 yards and rushed for another 27, picking up touchdown through the air. Denver failed to score a touchdown behind rookie Bo Nix, who threw for 246 yards and two interceptions.

Wilson posted a few positive messages on Instagram but nothing as noteworthy as what his fellow quarterback Fields had to say.

Wilson remains the starter, if healthy, with the Steelers hosting the Chargers on Sunday while the Broncos travel to Tampa Bay in search of the team’s first passing touchdown of the season.