Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Steelers gave Russell Wilson a game ball after beating Broncos

Sep 16, 2024, 12:23 PM

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

Russell Wilson didn’t beat the Denver Broncos on Sunday but his Pittsburgh Steelers did and that could be counted as revenge for the former orange and blue starting quarterback.

Wilson has missed his first two games for the Steelers including his get back chance against the Broncos due to a calf injury. The issue has lifted Justin Fields back into a starting role for another week. Wilson’s connections to Denver are well known, with his two-year tenure ending this spring after going 11-19 as a starter which was not good enough to live up to his five-year $245 million deal. Sean Payton was brought in to solve some of the issues from Wilson’s first year but the coach benched the quarterback by season’s end and the cut resulted in a lot of dead money for the Broncos’ future while the player went to Pittsburgh.

While he’s begun his time in black and yellow hurt, Fields has started off 2-0. Fields also has a Broncos connection as the team could’ve had him in the 2021 NFL Draft but selected Patrick Surtain II instead.

Now teamed up Fields and his teammates believes Wilson got ‘done dirty’ by the Broncos and he shared that Wilson got a game ball. Former Broncos wide receiver Brandon Johnson and punter Corliss Waiman also got game balls.

Fields threw for 117 yards and rushed for another 27, picking up touchdown through the air. Denver failed to score a touchdown behind rookie Bo Nix, who threw for 246 yards and two interceptions.

Wilson posted a few positive messages on Instagram but nothing as noteworthy as what his fellow quarterback Fields had to say.

Wilson remains the starter, if healthy, with the Steelers hosting the Chargers on Sunday while the Broncos travel to Tampa Bay in search of the team’s first passing touchdown of the season.

Broncos

Denver Broncos fans...

Jake Shapiro

Bookies believe Broncos will basically be eliminated from playoff contention in Week 3

The Broncos are off to a bad start, and their hopes of snapping a playoff drought could be all but dashed just three weeks into the season

32 minutes ago

Bo Nix...

Jake Shapiro

Bo Nix is the worst in recent NFL history at this concerning thing

Not only have the Denver Broncos begun the Bo Nix era with two losses but there's some real red flags with the rookie quarterback

2 hours ago

Broncos RT Mike McGlinchey...

Andrew Mason

Mike McGlinchey to miss time with MCL sprain

Broncos RT Mike McGlinchey will miss time

2 hours ago

Javonte Williams...

Cecil Lammey

Broncos running game is the team’s biggest problem

The Broncos are off to an 0-2 start and look bad on offense, but don't blame Bo Nix; it's the team's anemic ground attack that is the problem

9 hours ago

Bo Nix...

Cecil Lammey

The Broncos aren’t doing Bo Nix any favors with shaky game plans

For the second-straight week, the Broncos rookie quarterback struggled, a byproduct of being put in a bad spot by his head coach

9 hours ago

Sean Payton Broncos QBs...

James Merilatt

Sean Payton is the Broncos biggest problem

The former quarterback is no longer the scapegoat; the Broncos biggest problem is their head coach, which is a major concern

11 hours ago

Steelers gave Russell Wilson a game ball after beating Broncos