The Broncos aren’t doing Bo Nix any favors with shaky game plans

The Denver Broncos lost again, this time at home to the Pittsburgh Steelers. With an 0-2 start, the Broncos have more questions than answers – especially when it comes to their inept offense.

I like when the correct formula can be found, but the Broncos seem like they have no answers after two weeks of below average football.

I also like contemplating life and sports when driving around with the top down on my old Jeep Wrangler TJ! The following is a result of those trips during the week.

Buckle up, let’s take a ride through my thoughts.

***

Not Doing Bo Any Favors

Broncos head coach Sean Payton is not doing rookie QB Bo Nix any favors. This team can’t run the ball, they lack playmakers when it comes to pass-catchers, and the game plans seem off. Some of these problems are on the players – and Nix is not immune to criticism – but I think some of these problems are on Payton.

He needs to call more running plays. The Broncos need to help Nix with a strong rushing attack, yet over the last two weeks, it’s their rookie quarterback who is the leading rusher. Payton admitted this offseason that a rookie quarterback’s best friend is a strong rushing attack. After two games, the Broncos have the worst rushing unit in the league.

The playmakers at the wide receiver and tight end positions are not being used properly. Courtland Sutton is the team’s No. 1 receiver, but Payton is not force-feeding him the ball. The Broncos should limit the number of times that Nix throws, but he should be throwing 8-10 passes per game in Sutton’s direction. It’s okay to design plays that get Sutton involved early and often – and I think it’s a necessity going forward.

Sean Payton, on the state of the Broncos offense: "I just finished telling the offensive coaches … "That side of the ball needs to get cleaned up, and that starts with me. We got to start really looking at who we're asking to do what. And that was — it was frustrating because… pic.twitter.com/e0fIE8i6SR — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) September 16, 2024

The Broncos have back-to-back road games ahead. We’ll see if Payton can turn things around and help Nix more than he did in the first two games.

***

Chemistry Problems?

In the first game, the Broncos didn’t use TE Greg Dulcich enough. He finished the game against the Seattle Seahawks with three targets, two catches for 12 yards. However, Dulcich did not get a target until the fourth quarter – far too late for a potential playmaker and “joker” in Payton’s offense.

I was glad to see him involved early in the game, and Dulcich finished the game against the Steelers with a team-high eight targets. However, Dulcich was only able to snare three of those passes for just 16 yards. For a speedy matchup problem like Dulcich, that’s not good enough. So, why didn’t this plan work?

I think there might be chemistry problems between Nix and Dulcich. It’s just a guess, but too often I saw Nix throw it in Dulcich’s direction, but the tight end was not near the ball. Now, that could just be bad throws from Nix – or it could be a lack of chemistry between the two. Dulcich might not be reading the defense in the same way, and this could lead to the wrong route – or adjustment on the route – being run. Again, this is just a guess, but the chemistry (and passes) looked off against the Steelers.

it's a 3-and-out but nice to see Greg Dulcich already involved….last week he didn't get used enough (and it wasn't until 4Q)#Broncos @DenSports1043 — Cecil Lammey (@CecilLammey) September 15, 2024

Dulcich is healthy, and he’s a weapon on offense. I’m glad the team used him more – or at least tried to – but the chemistry between he and his quarterback must be improved.

***

The Plan is Simple

Even though the team worked to improve their rush defense in 2024, the Broncos still can’t stop the run. The Seahawks had Kenneth Walker go over 100 yards in Week 1, and the Steelers tried to follow a similar plan with Najee Harris.

Now, the Steelers passing game is limited with Justin Fields at quarterback, but they didn’t need to go away from Harris to move the ball. Harris didn’t go over the century mark like Walker did a week ago, but he still racked up 69 yards on 17 carries. That’s a healthy 4.1 yards per carry average, and it helped the Steelers eat up the time of possession as they kept moving the chains.

When Harris needed a breather, speedy backup Jaylen Warren was able to gash the Broncos on the ground as well. Warren finished the game with 42 yards on only nine carries. As a team, with Fields rushing the ball as well, the Steelers ran 36 times for a whopping 141 yards. They did this while only asking Fields to throw the ball 20 times.

#Steelers Week 2 RB Usage – Najee Harris: 48% snaps, 17 carries, 6 routes, 2 targets (74 yds)

– Jaylen Warren: 45% snaps, 9 carries, 10 routes, 2 targets (61 yds) — Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) September 15, 2024

We’re going to see other teams line up to run over the Broncos defense. Not everyone is going to have a limited passer like the Steelers, but they won’t need to air it out unless the Broncos rush defense plays better. They’ve got to fix this or it’s going to be an even longer season.

Follow @CecilLammey