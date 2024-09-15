Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Broncos lose John Franklin-Myers to concussion

Sep 15, 2024, 4:03 PM

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

DENVER — For the Denver, Broncos, their injury luck of 2023 does not appear to be carrying over into 2024.

Early in Sunday’s game, the Broncos lost John Franklin-Myers to a concussion. He joined wide receiver Devaughn Vele as players unavailable; Vele did not play Sunday due to a rib injury suffered in last week’s win At Seattle.

The veteran defensive lineman — who joined the Broncos in a draft-weekend trade from the New York Jets, had 3 tackles before leaving the game.

With Franklin-Myers sidelined, Jordan Jackson saw more work up front.

Edge rusher Baron Browning also left in the first half. He was listed as questionable to return with a foot injury.

Cornerback Riley Moss appeared to suffer an injury late in the first half on a play where he was called for pass interference, but he returned for the second half.

Defensive end D.J. Jones also left briefly at the end of the first quarter, but returned on the subsequent series.

Broncos

Bo Nix interception...

Will Petersen

Broncos QB Bo Nix clearly not happy with bad interception in loss

"Uh, yeah. Dropped back, threw it to the other team," Bo Nix deadpanned about his killer interception with the Broncos down 10-0

45 minutes ago

Sean Payton...

Will Petersen

Sean Payton attempts to explain bizarre decision to not onside kick

The decision to kick deep set social media ablaze, and Sean Payton was asked about it quickly during his postgame press conference

1 hour ago

Russell Wilson Broncos...

Andrew Mason

Broncos-Steelers inactives: Russell Wilson is No. 3 QB

Russell Wilson went through full warmup paces, but that is likely to be the limit of his work as he is the Steelers' emergency No. 3 QB.

6 hours ago

Marvin Mims Jr....

Andrew Mason

Marvin Mims Jr. knows he must ‘maintain patience’

Marvin Mims Jr. was an emerging deep threat early last season, but since a strong opening four games in 2023, his chances have dried up.

1 day ago

Tyler Badie...

Andrew Mason

Broncos call on Tyler Badie to fill in for Audric Estimé

Blake Watson is on the 53-player roster, but that didn't keep the Broncos from elevating Tyler Badie from the practice squad for Week 2.

1 day ago

Russell Wilson Broncos...

Will Petersen

Russell Wilson does have some shot to play against the Broncos

Pittsburgh called Russell Wilson limited in practice for a third straight day, and officially listed him as questionable to play the Broncos

2 days ago

Broncos lose John Franklin-Myers to concussion