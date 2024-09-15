Broncos lose John Franklin-Myers to concussion

DENVER — For the Denver, Broncos, their injury luck of 2023 does not appear to be carrying over into 2024.

Early in Sunday’s game, the Broncos lost John Franklin-Myers to a concussion. He joined wide receiver Devaughn Vele as players unavailable; Vele did not play Sunday due to a rib injury suffered in last week’s win At Seattle.

The veteran defensive lineman — who joined the Broncos in a draft-weekend trade from the New York Jets, had 3 tackles before leaving the game.

With Franklin-Myers sidelined, Jordan Jackson saw more work up front.

Edge rusher Baron Browning also left in the first half. He was listed as questionable to return with a foot injury.

Cornerback Riley Moss appeared to suffer an injury late in the first half on a play where he was called for pass interference, but he returned for the second half.

Defensive end D.J. Jones also left briefly at the end of the first quarter, but returned on the subsequent series.