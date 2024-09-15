Close
BRONCOS

Broncos-Steelers inactives: Russell Wilson is No. 3 QB

Sep 15, 2024, 1:02 PM

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

DENVER — Russell Wilson went through his early-warmup routine Sunday, just as he has for the 204 games in which he’s played over the course of his 13-season NFL career.

But barring a disaster, that will be the extent of his work Sunday.

After a week spent seeing limited repetitions in practice due to a calf injury that has lingered since the start of training camp, the Steelers listed Wilson as their emergency No. 3 quarterback behind starter Justin Fields and backup Kyle Allen.

Russell Wilson will be in uniform — just as he was when he was in the same role last week in Atlanta — but unless injury befalls both Fields and Allen, there will be no opportunity for him to gain any measure of revenge on the team that benched him and released him in the last nine months.

For the Denver Broncos, there were no surprises on the gameday inactive list. Wide receiver Devaughn Vele’s inclusion on it was the only change from last week.

Rookie wide receiver Troy Franklin will make his NFL debut, taking Vele’s place on the active gameday roster.

Running back Blake Watson also remains inactive, as the Broncos decided to elevate practice-squad member Tyler Badie to the gameday active roster in lieu of the undrafted rookie. Badie will play for the first time in the regular season since the season finale against the Los Angeles Chargers on Jan. 8, 2023.

FULL LIST OF BRONCOS-STEELERS INACTIVES

BRONCOS:

  • CB Kris Abrams-Draine
  • OL Frank Crum
  • TE Lucas Krull
  • DL Enyi Uwazurike
  • WR Devaughn Vele
  • RB Blake Watson
  • QB Zach Wilson (emergency No. 3 QB, in uniform)

STEELERS:

  • S Terrell Edmunds
  • S Jalen Elliott
  • DL Dean Lowry
  • G Isaac Seumalo
  • QB Russell Wilson (emergency No. 3 QB, in uniform)
  • WR Roman Wilson

