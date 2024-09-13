Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Broncos rule rookie WR Devaughn Vele out for Week 2

Sep 13, 2024, 3:21 PM

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Devaughn Vele led the Denver Broncos in receptions last week in their Week 1 loss to Seattle. Seven days later, he won’t see the field.

The Broncos ruled Vele out for their Week 2 game against Pittsburgh due to an injury to his ribs that sidelined him for all three days of practice this week.

“We’ll have some options,” Broncos coach Sean Payton said of filling in for Vele.

The rookie seventh-round pick was the only Broncos player on the 53-player roster ruled out for the Steelers game. Left tackle Garett Bolles, center Luke Wattenberg and wide receiver Josh Reynolds are all good to go. Each of them had full practice workloads Friday after being limited Thursday and sitting out Wednesday.

Devaughn Vele finished Week 1 with a team-pacing 8 catches for 39 yards. He didn’t generate much in the way of yardage after the catch as the Broncos struggled to generate explosive plays, but he did build off of a training camp in which he established himself as a solid short- to intermediate range threat, allowing him to make the team over some more established options such as Tim Patrick.

Facing Seattle’s first teamers last Sunday was a step up.

“Obviously, guys are a little bit better,” Vele said after the game. “You know, you’re running with the ones, so, you get different looks. They bring in the whole playbook. So it’s good exposure to get you to try to learn quickly and try to find your place on this team.”

Devaughn Vele has a place, but playing time will have to wait at least another week.

Broncos

Broncos QB Bo Nix...

Andrew Mason

In Week 1 film review, Bo Nix showed coaches a reason to believe

The debut of Bo Nix didn't go as the Broncos or the rookie QB wanted, but the way he responded gives coaches belief of better days to come.

13 hours ago

Von Miller...

Andrew Mason

Von Miller appears to be all the way back

Von Miller looks to be all the way back from a torn ACL after a sack-less 2023, posting his second sack in as many games to open this season.

18 hours ago

Broncos WR Devaughn Vele...

Andrew Mason

Garett Bolles, others return; Devaughn Vele still sidelined

Devaughn Vele missed a second-straight day of practice due to a rib injury as the Broncos continued their prep work for the Steelers.

1 day ago

Russell WIlson...

Jake Shapiro

Russell Wilson being ‘strategic’ about availability for Denver game

Many in Broncos Country had Week 2 circled, not just for Denver's home-opener but as the return of Russell Wilson to Mile High

1 day ago

Quinn Meinerz...

Andrew Mason

For new Broncos captain Quinn Meinerz, Week 1 was a ‘wake-up call’

When looking for reasons why the Broncos lost Sunday, Quinn Meinerz, who recently signed a massive contract, turned to himself.

2 days ago

Bo Nix Seattle...

Will Petersen

Bo Nix was pleased with one aspect of his tough debut in Seattle

Bo Nix noted that both times the Broncos needed points late in the first half and in the second half against Seattle, they got them

2 days ago

Broncos rule rookie WR Devaughn Vele out for Week 2