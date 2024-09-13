Broncos rule rookie WR Devaughn Vele out for Week 2

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Devaughn Vele led the Denver Broncos in receptions last week in their Week 1 loss to Seattle. Seven days later, he won’t see the field.

The Broncos ruled Vele out for their Week 2 game against Pittsburgh due to an injury to his ribs that sidelined him for all three days of practice this week.

“We’ll have some options,” Broncos coach Sean Payton said of filling in for Vele.

The rookie seventh-round pick was the only Broncos player on the 53-player roster ruled out for the Steelers game. Left tackle Garett Bolles, center Luke Wattenberg and wide receiver Josh Reynolds are all good to go. Each of them had full practice workloads Friday after being limited Thursday and sitting out Wednesday.

Devaughn Vele finished Week 1 with a team-pacing 8 catches for 39 yards. He didn’t generate much in the way of yardage after the catch as the Broncos struggled to generate explosive plays, but he did build off of a training camp in which he established himself as a solid short- to intermediate range threat, allowing him to make the team over some more established options such as Tim Patrick.

Facing Seattle’s first teamers last Sunday was a step up.

“Obviously, guys are a little bit better,” Vele said after the game. “You know, you’re running with the ones, so, you get different looks. They bring in the whole playbook. So it’s good exposure to get you to try to learn quickly and try to find your place on this team.”

Devaughn Vele has a place, but playing time will have to wait at least another week.

Broncos WR Devaughn Vele said the speed of the game "was about the same" as it was in preseason. "Obviously, guys are a little bit better. You know, you're running with the ones, so, you get different looks. They bring in the whole playbook. So it's good exposure to get you to… pic.twitter.com/qyzTJlsGic — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) September 9, 2024