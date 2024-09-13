Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

NFL

Von Miller appears to be all the way back

Sep 12, 2024, 8:57 PM

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

Von Miller didn’t have a sack last season after returning from a torn ACL suffered on Thanksgiving Day of 2022. But two games into his third Buffalo Bills season and his 14th in the NFL, it looks like he’s returned to his old form.

A third-quarter sack of Miami Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson during a Thursday Night Football game gave Von Miller his second sack in five days, increasing his career total to 125.5 as he continues piecing his way up the NFL’s all-time sack list.

Miller is mostly a pass-rush specialist now. After starting 11 games in 2022 — his first season with the Bills — he didn’t start at all last year in his return to the lineup from the torn ACL. He also didn’t record a sack in 12 regular-season games and two postseason contests last season, finishing with just 3 quarterback hits in what was — by far — his worst NFL campaign. That included a game against the Denver Broncos in which he was a non-factor.

But it often takes another year before player can return to their old form following an ACL injury. And the structure of the contract Von Miller signed with Buffalo in 2022 bought him time; the team couldn’t cut him without further worsening their rough salary-cap situation.

So, Miller had time to work his way back.

During the fourth quarter Thursday, the Amazon Prime broadcast announced that Miller had 4 pressures Thursday night with an average time to quarterback of 2.10 seconds — his best figure since 2021, which was his last Broncos season before a mid-campaign trade to the Los Angeles Rams.

By the numbers and by the eye test, Von Miller looks to be his vintage self again. And that could give the Bills a chance to achieve the goal that has eluded them in the Josh Allen era: returning to the Super Bowl.

NFL

Broncos WR Devaughn Vele...

Andrew Mason

Garett Bolles, others return; Devaughn Vele still sidelined

Devaughn Vele missed a second-straight day of practice due to a rib injury as the Broncos continued their prep work for the Steelers.

7 hours ago

Russell WIlson...

Jake Shapiro

Russell Wilson being ‘strategic’ about availability for Denver game

Many in Broncos Country had Week 2 circled, not just for Denver's home-opener but as the return of Russell Wilson to Mile High

7 hours ago

Quinn Meinerz...

Andrew Mason

For new Broncos captain Quinn Meinerz, Week 1 was a ‘wake-up call’

When looking for reasons why the Broncos lost Sunday, Quinn Meinerz, who recently signed a massive contract, turned to himself.

19 hours ago

Garett Bolles...

Andrew Mason

Garett Bolles among five Broncos not practicing

X-rays and an MRI on the injured ankle of Garett Bolles were negative this week, but he was one of five Broncos not practicing Wednesday

1 day ago

Bo Nix #10 of the Denver Broncos...

Jake Shapiro

Oddsmakers tab Broncos as underdogs for Bo Nix Denver debut

It'll be a big day for QBs in Denver come Sunday, when the future of the Broncos Bo Nix looks across the field and sees Russell Wilson

1 day ago

Sean Payton and Mike Tomlin...

Andrew Mason

Sean Payton has gotten the better of Mike Tomlin as no other coach has

Sean Payton and Mike Tomlin haven't faced often, but a pattern has developed that favors the Broncos and their head coach.

2 days ago

Von Miller appears to be all the way back