Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BUFFS

Shilo Sanders trash talk to Nebraska at the coin toss didn’t age well

Sep 12, 2024, 4:33 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

CU Buffs safety Shilo Sanders had some trash talk for Nebraska before the coin toss last Saturday night.

Unfortunately, it didn’t age well.

Not only did Colorado get crushed by the Cornhuskers in the first half, trailing 28-0 at the break, but Sanders also broke his forearm in the first quarter and had to leave the game.

The talented CU safety has since undergone surgery, and his father, Coach Prime, said Shilo will miss a few weeks.

But before the game the hard-hitting Sanders was feeling himself, telling the Nebraska players what he thought was going to happen. Just a fair warning there’s some foul language in this video, but it’s been edited out in the clip below.

“We about to roll your *****,” Shilo Sanders told the Cornhuskers captains. “Boy you know we bout to roll you bruh.”

Instead, it was Sanders getting rolled. The play that ended his night happened in the first quarter of the rivalry game, as he collided with Huskers RB Dante Dowdell.

Sanders was spotted heading to the locker room before Coach Prime delivered the news at halftime that he broke his forearm.

Is this the end of the world? Of course not. Trash talk is part of football and Buffs fans probably like seeing their guys with some swagger and confidence.

But considering how the game ended for Sanders, and the Buffs, his declaration wasn’t one that came true. At all.

Buffs

FT. COLLINS, CO - JANUARY 30: The Colorado State Rams logo on the floor a college basketball game...

Jake Shapiro

Colorado State to leave Mountain West as Pac-12 tries to reform

A year after the Pac-12 fell apart, the Colorado State Rams are leaving the Mountain West for the Pac-12 as the conference attempts to reform

9 hours ago

Wide receiver Tory Horton #14 of the Colorado State Rams carries the ball after a catch as safety S...

Jake Shapiro

CSU stars absolutely pop off, give CU juicy bulletin board material

All quiet on the Front Range no longer, CSU's two stars, Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi and Tory Horton, took shots at Coach Prime and the CU Buffs

23 hours ago

Shedeur Sanders #2 hands off the ball to Dallan Hayden...

Jake Shapiro

Buffs banged up with injuries as Rocky Mountain showdown looms

The CU Buffaloes run game has struggled and entering the Rocky Mountain Showdown Deion Sanders shared some tough news on that front

2 days ago

BOULDER, CO - OCTOBER 15: A Colorado Buffaloes helmet is held in the air as Colorado Buffaloes pla...

Jake Shapiro

CU at Nebraska sets a TV record as Buffs get another Prime game

The Colorado Buffaloes are again playing in front of a huge TV audience this season, and the networks all want a slice of Coach Prime

2 days ago

Shilo Sanders trash talk...

Will Petersen

Coach Prime posts message after Shilo Sanders has surgery

Coach Prime posted a message on social media that confirmed Shilo Sanders underwent surgery; how long he's out for remains unclear

3 days ago

Rocky Mountain Showdown...

Jake Shapiro

Bookies tab favorite for Rocky Mountain Showdown, but line is moving

The Rocky Mountain Showdown was one of the most-viewed football games of the 2023 season and the line suggests a tight game again this fall

3 days ago

Shilo Sanders trash talk to Nebraska at the coin toss didn’t age well