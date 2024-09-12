Shilo Sanders trash talk to Nebraska at the coin toss didn’t age well

CU Buffs safety Shilo Sanders had some trash talk for Nebraska before the coin toss last Saturday night.

Unfortunately, it didn’t age well.

Not only did Colorado get crushed by the Cornhuskers in the first half, trailing 28-0 at the break, but Sanders also broke his forearm in the first quarter and had to leave the game.

The talented CU safety has since undergone surgery, and his father, Coach Prime, said Shilo will miss a few weeks.

But before the game the hard-hitting Sanders was feeling himself, telling the Nebraska players what he thought was going to happen. Just a fair warning there’s some foul language in this video, but it’s been edited out in the clip below.

𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: Shilo Sanders to Nebraska players at the coin toss before Colorado’s 28-10 loss: “We about to roll your asses.” 😬 (via @HuskerFootball) pic.twitter.com/MeUVmTfXhi — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 12, 2024

“We about to roll your *****,” Shilo Sanders told the Cornhuskers captains. “Boy you know we bout to roll you bruh.”

Instead, it was Sanders getting rolled. The play that ended his night happened in the first quarter of the rivalry game, as he collided with Huskers RB Dante Dowdell.

Sanders was spotted heading to the locker room before Coach Prime delivered the news at halftime that he broke his forearm.

Is this the end of the world? Of course not. Trash talk is part of football and Buffs fans probably like seeing their guys with some swagger and confidence.

But considering how the game ended for Sanders, and the Buffs, his declaration wasn’t one that came true. At all.