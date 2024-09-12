Garett Bolles, others return; Devaughn Vele still sidelined

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Among those on the 53-player roster, only Devaughn Vele lingered on the side field reserved for players rehabilitating from injuries as the Denver Broncos continued their on-field preparations Thursday for their Week 2 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Vele has now missed two consecutive days of practice due to an injury to his ribs.

While Devaughn Vele remained sidelined, left tackle Garett Bolles, wide receiver Josh Reynolds and center Luke Wattenberg all returned to practice after working on the side field Wednesday.

Bolles sat out Wednesday’s work due to what was initially announced as an ankle injury. It forced Matt Peart into the lineup during the fourth quarter of the Broncos’ 26-20 loss to Seattle on Sunday. But the first sign of progress for Bolles came Monday when Sean Payton revealed positive news from Bolles’ subsequent evaluations.

“All the X-rays were negative,” Payton said Monday. “MRIs were negative. Obviously there’s a contusion. That’s what I know, and that’s a positive.”

Garett Bolles is officially shown with a calf injury on the team-issued injury report.

Reynolds, who was listed with an Achilles injury, said he was feeling “not bad” after sitting out Wednesday’s practice.

“They took care of me today, let my foot kind of rest a little bit,” he said, adding that he expected to practice Thursday — which, of course, he did.

Wattenberg practiced Thursday after sitting out Wednesday’s session due to an ankle problem.

Edge rusher Jonah Elliss also practiced Thursday after seeing limited work Wednesday.