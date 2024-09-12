Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Garett Bolles, others return; Devaughn Vele still sidelined

Sep 12, 2024, 2:23 PM

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Among those on the 53-player roster, only Devaughn Vele lingered on the side field reserved for players rehabilitating from injuries as the Denver Broncos continued their on-field preparations Thursday for their Week 2 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Vele has now missed two consecutive days of practice due to an injury to his ribs.

While Devaughn Vele remained sidelined, left tackle Garett Bolles, wide receiver Josh Reynolds and center Luke Wattenberg all returned to practice after working on the side field Wednesday.

Bolles sat out Wednesday’s work due to what was initially announced as an ankle injury. It forced Matt Peart into the lineup during the fourth quarter of the Broncos’ 26-20 loss to Seattle on Sunday. But the first sign of progress for Bolles came Monday when Sean Payton revealed positive news from Bolles’ subsequent evaluations.

“All the X-rays were negative,” Payton said Monday. “MRIs were negative. Obviously there’s a contusion. That’s what I know, and that’s a positive.”

Garett Bolles is officially shown with a calf injury on the team-issued injury report.

Reynolds, who was listed with an Achilles injury, said he was feeling “not bad” after sitting out Wednesday’s practice.

“They took care of me today, let my foot kind of rest a little bit,” he said, adding that he expected to practice Thursday — which, of course, he did.

Wattenberg practiced Thursday after sitting out Wednesday’s session due to an ankle problem.

Edge rusher Jonah Elliss also practiced Thursday after seeing limited work Wednesday.

Broncos

Russell WIlson...

Jake Shapiro

Russell Wilson being ‘strategic’ about availability for Denver game

Many in Broncos Country had Week 2 circled, not just for Denver's home-opener but as the return of Russell Wilson to Mile High

4 hours ago

Quinn Meinerz...

Andrew Mason

For new Broncos captain Quinn Meinerz, Week 1 was a ‘wake-up call’

When looking for reasons why the Broncos lost Sunday, Quinn Meinerz, who recently signed a massive contract, turned to himself.

15 hours ago

Bo Nix Seattle...

Will Petersen

Bo Nix was pleased with one aspect of his tough debut in Seattle

Bo Nix noted that both times the Broncos needed points late in the first half and in the second half against Seattle, they got them

1 day ago

Broncos RB Audric Estimé...

Jake Shapiro

Broncos rookie running back out several weeks with injury

The Denver Broncos will be without rookie running back Audric Estime for at least the next four weeks; he's out with an ankle injury

1 day ago

Sean Payton, Russell Wilson...

Will Petersen

Sean Payton dismissive of any emotions on Russell Wilson return

"We're not playing tennis or golf. We're playing a team game and we're focused on the Steelers," Sean Payton said of Russell Wilson

1 day ago

Garett Bolles...

Andrew Mason

Garett Bolles among five Broncos not practicing

X-rays and an MRI on the injured ankle of Garett Bolles were negative this week, but he was one of five Broncos not practicing Wednesday

1 day ago

Garett Bolles, others return; Devaughn Vele still sidelined