Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

ESPN is already projecting the Broncos to have a top-3 draft pick

Sep 10, 2024, 12:53 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos don’t want to have a high pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

That would mean the 2024 season went poorly.

But after a rough debut for Bo Nix in Seattle, and Denver sitting at 0-1 after a frustrating 26-20 loss, some of that chatter has already begun.

ESPN published its first 2025 NFL Draft projection on Tuesday, and it has the Broncos picking at No. 3 overall. They have what’s called a “Football Power Index” and simulated the rest of the season 20,000 times. Based on this data, ESPN has Denver with the third worst record in the league, ahead of only the Carolina Panthers and New York Giants.

A closer look at the simulation reveals the Broncos have a 13.4 percent chance to earn the No. 1 overall pick. They also have a 50.1 percent shot to have a top-5 pick and an overwhelming 75.5 percent of the outcomes have Denver selecting in the top-10. The Broncos average draft position based on the 20,000 run-throughs sits at 7.4.

None of this should come as a surprise, but it’s only Sept. 10. No fan wants to be thinking about draft position when there’s 16 games to go, but Nix didn’t look great and the skill position players around him were underwhelming. It’s only one game, but it could be a long season.

In the AFC West, the Broncos are looking up at the 1-0 Chiefs and 1-0 Chargers. The Raiders are 0-1 after losing to Los Angeles. Denver’s first division game won’t be until Oct. 6, when they host Vegas.

To check out the full “FPI” draft simulation after Week 1, click here.

Broncos

Russell Wilson...

Andrew Mason

Steelers preparing for Russell Wilson to not start against Broncos

The Russell Wilson return-to-Denver storyline may die a quick death, as Mike Tomlin says he's preparing Justin Fields to start Sunday.

4 hours ago

Bo Nix bad day...

Will Petersen

It’s way too early to jump off the Bo Nix bandwagon after a bad day

Broncos fans are desperate to win, but turning on Bo Nix after a bad day is not an effective to way to ultimately reach the mountaintop again

12 hours ago

Bo Nix, Denver Broncos...

Jake Shapiro

New Broncos captain strongly defends Bo Nix on social media

Bo Nix understandably caught some heat for his debut in the Broncos season-opening loss but his teammate took to Twitter to defend the rookie.

1 day ago

Bo Nix debut...

Andrew Mason

One day later, Sean Payton points to factors beyond Bo Nix as reasons for defeat

One day after the Broncos' 26-20 loss in Seattle, Sean Payton doubled down on his defense of Bo Nix after a rough opening start.

1 day ago

Bo Nix...

Cecil Lammey

Familiar problems were still lurking for Broncos in Seattle

The Broncos couldn't stop the run, had too many three-and-outs and got shaky quarterback play in a season-opening loss to Seattle

1 day ago

Sean Payton Broncos QBs...

Cecil Lammey

Head-scratching game plan dooms Broncos in season opener

The Broncos had plenty of chances against the Seahawks, but not taking what the Seattle defense gave them ultimately cost Denver

1 day ago

ESPN is already projecting the Broncos to have a top-3 draft pick