New Broncos captain strongly defends Bo Nix on social media

Bo Nix understandably caught some heat for his lackluster debut in the Denver Broncos season-opening 26-20 loss but his highest-paid teammate took to Twitter to defend the rookie.

Most of Broncs Country is willing to give Nix a rather long leash and starting a season in Seattle is no easy task as the fanbase has found out in the past. But one Broncos Podcaster named Robby wasn’t giving much benefit of the doubt.

“Absolutely horrendous game from Nix. Horrible,” he wrote on Twitter. “I have felt this game would be rough and a blowout for sure, but I definitely didn’t expect him to look this bad. Every positive I’ve praised him for is gone. Bad footwork, wildly inaccurate, reading this out too slow, unsafe with the football. Everything. Hope it’s just first game jitters. Either way, we’ll see against Pitt.”

Of all people in orange and blue to stand up for QB1 it was Pat Surtain II who was the loudest. The recently named captain and now one of the highest-paid defenders in NFL history wanted everyone to pump the breaks.

“Honestly this is what I expected not going to lie,” PS2 wrote in a since deleted Tweet. “So fickle, this is part of the game stuff happens he played great! So quick to hate on someone and go on social media to talk about it. This is part of the process man it’s pathetic”

Most of the rookie quarterbacks that debuted on Sunday struggled but there was a hope that Nix’s vast college experience would maybe give him a leg up early. At Seattle, he completed 26-of-42 passes for 138 yards and one interception while picking up 35 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

PS2 has a good point about how quick the world is to judge in 2024, and certainly, the debut is just part of the whole story on Nix—which we’ll be writing years from now. Maybe it’s good to remember that Nix is the first rookie starter for the season debut since John Elway. The Broncos went 9-7 in his rookie season back in 1983 where the quarterback started 10 games. Elway struggled enough that he was pulled for Steve DeBerg in the opener, who led the team to a comeback in the opener. DeBerg was named the starter midseason but a shoulder injury brought Elway back under center. So in some ways, Nix had a better starting point for his career than Elway, and we all know how that ended. Nobody is saying Nix is Elway, but it’s good to keep it in perspective and that’s all Ps2 was likely trying to do before he deleted his post.

The pressure could possibly stay on in Week 2, with Russell Wilson slated to come back to Colorado for a head-to-head with his old team. Wilson missed Week 1 injured so we’ll see but it could be a ghost of the past against a ghost of the future to kick off the fall in Denver.