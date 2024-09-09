Head-scratching game plan dooms Broncos in season opener

The Denver Broncos lost in Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks. The final score was 26-20, but the game did not seem that close in the second half. The Broncos need to learn from the film because there are a lot of lessons therein.

I like when the regular season gets here. It’s a grind for a few months, but I look forward to what every NFL game has to unveil.

I also like contemplating life and sports when driving around with the top down on my old Jeep Wrangler TJ! The following is a result of those trips during the week.

Buckle up, let’s take a ride through my thoughts.

***

Attacking Early, Faltering Late

I loved what this defense showed early, but I was disappointed how they looked late in the game. The Broncos defense was controlling the Seattle offense, registering two safeties and shutting down the Seahawks rushing attack.

A big reason why they played well early was the pass rush. Jonathan Cooper and Baron Browning were harassing Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith early and often. Smith couldn’t find time to hit his receivers down the field with the pressure that the Broncos aggressive defense was bringing in the first two quarters.

However, that momentum did not last. In the second half, the Seahawks used tempo as a weapon and the Broncos defense seemed to wear down. When the Broncos were tired, Seattle just kept hammering them with running back Kenneth Walker. They did some gun runs to influence the Broncos defense to have a lighter box (since it’s a passing formation), and Denver didn’t have any answers.

Broncos edge rusher Jonathon Cooper: "As leaders of the defensive stuff, we've got to make sure we do better when it comes to that second half … that second half can't be a die-down of energy, and I take that personally on myself, too." pic.twitter.com/kK7nurChZa — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) September 9, 2024

The Broncos defense seemed to run out of gas. That’s something they’ll have to fix at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2.

***

He Can Run

The Broncos running backs struggled to get much going in Week 1. When they weren’t fumbling the ball, guys like Jaleel McLaughlin, Javonte Williams and Audric Estime weren’t softening up Seattle’s defense. Instead, the most effective rusher on Sunday was rookie quarterback Bo Nix.

He’s more athletic than many think, and Nix used his legs to buy more time as a passer. Nix will keep his eyes downfield, but he can be dangerous as a runner if he needs to be. In fact, there were times I would’ve liked Nix to take off to run a bit sooner. The Broncos will be cautious with him, and five carries for 35 yards and a rushing touchdown is a good debut.

I really liked Nix leading a fourth quarter drive that ended with his rushing touchdown. It was a perfect play to bring the Broncos within six points. In fact, I wonder if they could have won the game if Nix and offense just got one more drive.

Bo Nix takes it in himself for the late touchdown for the Broncos! #NFL pic.twitter.com/lW9ZFiyomD — TSN (@TSN_Sports) September 8, 2024

Nix is a passer first, but he can be a runner when he needs to be. His first game wasn’t perfect, but I like the way he used his legs to attack Seattle.

***

Questions for Payton

Sean Payton has forgotten more about football than I know. However, I do have questions about his gameplan in Week 1. They seemed to be fighting themselves on offense at times, and the Broncos did not take what Seattle gave them (which happened to be in the middle of the field).

Why didn’t we see tight end Greg Dulcich more involved in the offense? They went until the fourth quarter before Dulcich was targeted by Nix. He’s barely been healthy in his pro career, but Dulcich is a talented pass-catcher. He’s got speed to make big plays, and he can be dangerous for the Broncos offense.

With a strong Seattle secondary, I was expecting the Broncos to utilize the middle of the field more often. The plays were there, and the field was open at times. Not only Dulcich, but McLaughlin should have been used on Texas routes instead of flats or screen passes (he averaged less than half a yard per catch on Sunday). Where were the jokers?

Why not get Greg Dulcich involved? Middle of the field is there. Texas routes for Jaleel. #Broncos @DenSports1043 — Cecil Lammey (@CecilLammey) September 8, 2024

So long as he’s healthy, I think Dulcich should be more involved in the passing game. He’s a weapon who can rip the seam, and the Broncos need to feature him on game day.

