Broncos-Seahawks inactives: Zach Wilson is the No. 3 QB

SEATTLE — The Broncos-Seahawks inactives announcement Sunday revealed what the “unofficial” Broncos depth chart showed Wednesday: that Zach Wilson is the No. 3 quarterback.

Wilson will have a jersey for Sunday’s regular-season opener against the Seattle Seahawks, but he can only play if starter Bo Nix and No. 2 quarterback Jarrett Stidham do not. The decision is the final coda on the summer-long quarterback competition that saw the three-way battle consolidated to two early in training camp before Nix nudged past Stidham in the preseason to earn the job.

The rest of Denver’s inactive list is dominated by rookies. Four of the six other players listed beyond Wilson are in this year’s rookie class: cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine, offensive tackle Frank Crum, wide receiver Troy Franklin and running back Blake Watson.

Two players active for Sunday were practice-squad elevations: running back Michael Burton and wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey.

(Photo by Andrew Mason / DenverSports.com)[/caption]

FULL LIST OF BRONCOS-SEAHAWKS INACTIVES

BRONCOS:

CB Kris Abrams-Draine

OL Frank Crum

WR Troy Franklin

TE Lucas Krull

DL Enyi Uwazurike

RB Blake Watson

QB Zach Wilson (emergency No. 3 QB, in uniform)

SEAHAWKS

DE Myles Adams

TE Pharaoh Brown

CB Artie Burns

G Sataoa Laumea

OT Michael Jerrell

LB Uchenna Nwosu

C Jalen Sundell