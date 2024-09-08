Close
BRONCOS

Broncos-Seahawks inactives: Zach Wilson is the No. 3 QB

Sep 8, 2024, 12:40 PM

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

SEATTLE — The Broncos-Seahawks inactives announcement Sunday revealed what the “unofficial” Broncos depth chart showed Wednesday: that Zach Wilson is the No. 3 quarterback.

Wilson will have a jersey for Sunday’s regular-season opener against the Seattle Seahawks, but he can only play if starter Bo Nix and No. 2 quarterback Jarrett Stidham do not. The decision is the final coda on the summer-long quarterback competition that saw the three-way battle consolidated to two early in training camp before Nix nudged past Stidham in the preseason to earn the job.

The rest of Denver’s inactive list is dominated by rookies. Four of the six other players listed beyond Wilson are in this year’s rookie class: cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine, offensive tackle Frank Crum, wide receiver Troy Franklin and running back Blake Watson.

Two players active for Sunday were practice-squad elevations: running back Michael Burton and wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey.

Broncos-Seahawks inactives (Photo by Andrew Mason / DenverSports.com)[/caption]

FULL LIST OF BRONCOS-SEAHAWKS INACTIVES

BRONCOS:

  • CB Kris Abrams-Draine
  • OL Frank Crum
  • WR Troy Franklin
  • TE Lucas Krull
  • DL Enyi Uwazurike
  • RB Blake Watson
  • QB Zach Wilson (emergency No. 3 QB, in uniform)

SEAHAWKS

  • DE Myles Adams
  • TE Pharaoh Brown
  • CB Artie Burns
  • G Sataoa Laumea
  • OT Michael Jerrell
  • LB Uchenna Nwosu
  • C Jalen Sundell

