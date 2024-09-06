Close
BRONCOS

Broncos practicing with noise, and Bo Nix ‘is not flustered at all’

Sep 5, 2024, 6:30 PM

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — To Bo Nix, the jet-engine noise to be expected Sunday at Seattle’s Lumen Field isn’t a big deal. He’s operated in raucous environments in college — including across town from Lumen Field at the University of Washington’s Husky Stadium, which Nix visited while quarterbacking Oregon.

Of course, the difference now is that he’s running Sean Payton’s complex offense — and the play calls that come with it. But that apparently hasn’t been a problem for Nix this week.

“Best thing about Bo is you can feel the experience, like he feels comfortable in the huddle,” Broncos tight end Adam Trautman said.

“Obviously, it’s gonna be loud this week. We’re doing our silent cadences and playing with the noise, and he’s not flustered at all.”

And when Trautman and other veterans see that, it underscores the choice to vote for the rookie quarterback as a team captain, making Bo Nix the first Week 1 rookie captain for the Broncos since Floyd Little in 1967.

“So, yeah, I think we have an immense amount of confidence in him heading into this first game,” Trautman said.

BO NIX A BETTER FIT FOR PAYTON’S VISION

Trautman believes the Broncos have a better grasp on their identity.

“I think we have a very good vision of what we want to do on offense and what we want to be as an offense, and we’re catering it towards that vision,” Trautman said. “And I think we were trying to find that last year.

“I think coming into this year, we know what we are — kind of, in a way. And then obviously, as the season progresses or whatever, you build on those concepts and things that you do really well.”

And having Bo Nix around should speed that process. Trautman describes Nix’s skill set as fitting Payton’s scheme “perfectly.”

“There’s a reason they drafted him as high as they did, and there’s a reason he’s the starter,” Trautman said. “And everything that they’ve asked him to do, he’s done very, very well and he operates at a very, very high level.

