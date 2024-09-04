Broncos QB Bo Nix calls it ‘honor and privilege’ to be rookie captain

Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix got some surprising news on Wednesday, as he was named a captain of the 2024 team.

Nix is the first Denver rookie since the late, great Floyd Little in 1967 to be named a Broncos rookie captain.

Head coach Sean Payton has never had a rookie in this role, even in his 15 years with the New Orleans Saints. It just doesn’t happen often in the NFL.

And Nix realizes that, saying all the right things about it on Wednesday after practice.

“Yeah, it’s an honor. It’s a privilege. I’m excited to be with this group, excited to be a captain. I don’t take it lightly, I know it’s a big deal and it hasn’t happened often,” Nix said. “But I’m not going to take it for granted. I’ve got to come to work every single day and just prove that you can be a captain.”

Nix is one of six captains on the Broncos this year, joining wide receiver Courtland Sutton, kicker Wil Lutz, guard Quinn Meinerz, linebacker Alex Singleton and cornerback Pat Surtain II.

It’s the kid and a bunch of veterans, and has been 57 years since that was the case in Denver.

“I understand that it’s been a long time. Just very thankful for the guys to trust me in this opportunity. I think that’s a huge statement for our team,” Nix said. “It’s going to be one of those things I think it becomes more and more real as time goes on.”

Nix added that he knows being a captain “brings a lot of responsibility” and he embraces that.

It wasn’t a shocker he was named the starter by Payton a couple of weeks ago. It is however a big deal he’s a captain. And Nix seems to get that.