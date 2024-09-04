Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Broncos QB Bo Nix calls it ‘honor and privilege’ to be rookie captain

Sep 4, 2024, 5:08 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Denver Broncos QB Bo Nix got some surprising news on Wednesday, as he was named a captain of the 2024 team.

Nix is the first Denver rookie since the late, great Floyd Little in 1967 to be named a Broncos rookie captain.

Head coach Sean Payton has never had a rookie in this role, even in his 15 years with the New Orleans Saints. It just doesn’t happen often in the NFL.

And Nix realizes that, saying all the right things about it on Wednesday after practice.

“Yeah, it’s an honor. It’s a privilege. I’m excited to be with this group, excited to be a captain. I don’t take it lightly, I know it’s a big deal and it hasn’t happened often,” Nix said. “But I’m not going to take it for granted. I’ve got to come to work every single day and just prove that you can be a captain.”

Nix is one of six captains on the Broncos this year, joining wide receiver Courtland Sutton, kicker Wil Lutz, guard Quinn Meinerz, linebacker Alex Singleton and cornerback Pat Surtain II.

It’s the kid and a bunch of veterans, and has been 57 years since that was the case in Denver.

“I understand that it’s been a long time. Just very thankful for the guys to trust me in this opportunity. I think that’s a huge statement for our team,” Nix said. “It’s going to be one of those things I think it becomes more and more real as time goes on.”

Nix added that he knows being a captain “brings a lot of responsibility” and he embraces that.

It wasn’t a shocker he was named the starter by Payton a couple of weeks ago. It is however a big deal he’s a captain. And Nix seems to get that.

Broncos

Pat Surtain II #2 of the Denver Broncos...

Jake Shapiro

Broncos’ Pat Surtain ll relieved by ‘life-changing’ contract extension

The Broncos are very happy about keeping their star defender for the future and Pat Surtain ll is thrilled about the money is about to make

2 hours ago

Sean Payton Bo Nix...

Will Petersen

Sean Payton speaks on Bo Nix earning something he’s never seen

"Yeah it's a first for me," Sean Payton said about Bo Nix becoming a rookie captain, something that Payton never had in New Orleans

2 hours ago

Sean Payton Broncos making playoffs...

Will Petersen

The public is absolutely all over the Broncos making the playoffs

The Broncos are the most wagered on team to make the playoffs in the NFL, with a whopping 97 percent of people thinking they will

4 hours ago

Broncos GM George Paton...

Andrew Mason

Pat Surtain contract shows that George Paton has more wins than you might think

Pat Surtain II is in the fold with a long-term extension, and for Broncos general manager George Paton, it's a huge win on his ledger.

7 hours ago

Broncos QB Bo Nix...

Andrew Mason

Bo Nix becomes first Broncos rookie Week 1 captain since Floyd Little

Bo Nix being named one of the six Denver Broncos captains is only part of how the team is moving forward into a new era.

7 hours ago

Pat Surtain II #2 of the Denver Broncos...

Jake Shapiro

Broncos make Pat Surtain ll highest-paid DB ever, ink big extension

No defensive back in NFL history has made more money on a contract than Pat Surtain ll is about to, the Denver Broncos just signed him to an extension

10 hours ago

Broncos QB Bo Nix calls it ‘honor and privilege’ to be rookie captain