BRONCOS

The public is absolutely all over the Broncos making the playoffs

Sep 4, 2024, 1:14 PM

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos making the playoffs in 2024 feels like a stretch.

But there’s momentum building on just that in recent days and weeks.

On Tuesday, “Good Morning Football’s” Peter Schrager surprised a lot of folks when he predicted the Broncos would be the No. 6 seed in the AFC and end their postseason drought that goes all the way back to 2015. Considering Schrager left Miami, Cincinnati and Houston out of the dance, a lot of eyebrows were raised.

But it’s not just one national host who’s on the Denver to the playoffs train. The general public is as well.

John Ewing, who runs data and PR for a popular sportsbook, shared this nugget on Wednesday, which certainly caught a lot of people’s attention.

That’s pretty wild when you wrap your mind around it. The Broncos are the most wagered on team to make the playoffs in the NFL. Not the 49ers. Not the Chiefs. The team in Denver that hasn’t had a winning record since 2016.

And at +450, it’s good value. That means the Broncos are 4.5 to 1 to make the postseason, so a $10 wager would pay out $45, plus the original money gets returned.

Remember, Ewing also shared last month that the public loves the Broncos to go over 5.5 wins this season. 93 percent of bettors are taking Denver to get to at least six victories.

After a strong preseason from rookie QB Bo Nix and head coach Sean Payton back for year two, it’s clear the Broncos have momentum for the first time in a long time. And there are lot of believers out there willing to put their money on it.

Now the team has to go prove it on the football field. That journey begins on Sunday in Seattle against the Seahawks.

