ROCKIES

Rockies eliminated from 2024 MLB Postseason contention

Sep 3, 2024, 9:38 PM | Updated: 9:38 pm

Michael Toglia #4 of the Colorado Rockies...

Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

Yeah yeah, the Colorado Rockies were eliminated from 2024 MLB Postseason contention on Opening Day, but it actually became official on Tuesday as the club dropped to 51-88.

The Rockies almost have all month to get nine wins which would save them from their worst season in franchise history, a mark they set last year at 59-103. Unfortunately for the Rockies, who now officially have nothing to play for—they’ve finished with seven or fewer wins in a month twice this season and have started September with two losses.

The Rockies have been much better in the second half, with a record of 17-25 and getting some strong contributions from young players. But it’s just nowhere near enough to be an even decent club. Overall, the season has been nothing short of pathetic as they follow up their first-ever 100-loss season with a likely second one.

This will not only be the sixth straight season without the playoffs for the Rockies but a half dozen straight years under Black Black with a .460 win percentage or worse. The last team to keep a skipper around with a record that bad for that long was the Athletics from 1934-1943 under Hall of Famer Connie Mack, who did it for 10 straight seasons.

Black led the Rockies to back-to-back playoff runs in 2017 and 2018 but a botched contention window followed by a fledgling rebuilding has led to the worst and most boring era in over three decades of big league ball at a Mile High.

The one sign of hope is that the team’s best two players this season are young into their career with 20-year-olds Brenton Doyle and Ezequiel Tovar having strong sophomore seasons. But the duo will bring in an era even less exciting than that of Troy Tulowitzki and Carlos Gonzalez with the lack of support around them. While there have been some decent pitching performances, none of the hurlers are young and very few of the pitching prospects have real promise. It’ll be a while, but hey—maybe Charlie Condon can save baseball in Denver, it certainly won’t be Dick Monfort.

